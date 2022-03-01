ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

With her app HmongPhrases, Madison woman works to keep Hmong language alive

wisconsinlife.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEau Claire resident Tifanie Moua grew up speaking Hmong with her family. But as she got older, she started to lose some of her vocabulary and found herself struggling to remember words she didn’t use frequently. “You go to school, you speak English only,” Moua said. “I didn’t...

wisconsinlife.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Upworthy

Mom offers 12-year-old son $1,800 to stay off social media until he turns 18. He just won.

Sivert Klefsaas was 12 years old when his mom, Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas made him a deal: Stay off of social media for the next six years, until he turned 18, and she would pay him $1,800. "Being 12, I didn't really have that great of a concept of money yet. So, I was like oh sick, yeah, absolutely," Sivert told KARE 11 of the dare, which his mom called the "18 for 18 challenge." It wasn't hard for the teen to give up social media at that point as he wasn't using it much anyway. The only app he had tried prior to the bet was Snapchat and he'd deleted it a day after trying it out.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Mom Furious at Adult Son for Getting a Job Behind Her Back

At what point should parents encourage their children to be independent?. For households in the United States, data shows that 40% have children. In households with more than a single child, it's not uncommon for older siblings to babysit their younger siblings at some point in time. This offers a form of childcare that may either be inexpensive or even entirely free.
NPR

This 16-year-old wanted to get the COVID vaccine. He had to hide it from his parents

Nicolas Montero, a 16-year-old from suburban Philadelphia, recently defied his parents. Lots of teenagers do that, pretty normal. But what makes his story newsworthy is how he defied them - by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. After his story appeared on member station WHYY in Philadelphia, our co-host, Steve Inskeep, called him up.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmong People#Hmong Language#Hmong Americans#Smart Phone#Ios#Hmongphrases#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
TODAY.com

Women switched at birth share their story

Jill Lopez and Tina Ennis were born on the same day in 1964 and grew up about two hours away from one another as total strangers. Then, two years ago at the age of 55, they and their families discovered they had been switched when they were babies in the hospital. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY on the life-altering discovery.March 1, 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Woman shares her struggles of working full-time while homeless, and it changes her life

Sometimes the internet is like a great big community. One that supports its members who are in need of help. Aaliyah ( @oc.liyahh ) revealed her struggles of working full-time, without a home of her own, in a heartfelt TikTok video. Little did she know that sharing her story would lead to not only sincere support from total strangers online, but some actual solutions for her problem.
HOMELESS
1520 The Ticket

Banned Baby Names in Minnesota and the US

Picking a name for your child is an important decision that requires a lot of thought. Do you go with a timeless name or something more unique? Will there be seven other kids in his/her class with the same name? Will other kids be able to easily rhyme the name with another word to tease them? If you’re naming them after a family member will other relatives be jealous?
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicago Parents

At-Home Activities to Keep Kids Busy

With you have to spend the day at home, sometimes the kids are restless. The words “I’m bored” have come out of their mouths more times than you can count. You knew it was coming. Now what? Here are some at-home activities to help cure their boredom.
CHICAGO, IL
PopSugar

Master a New Language With These Helpful Apps

When the pandemic hit in 2020, home quarantine exhausted all my favorite go-to hobbies within a month. Netflix and chilling, trying out new recipes, and working through my TBR quickly lost their luster, and I sat around the house wondering what I could do next. Partially fueled by my desire and simultaneous inability to travel, and partly because I had always wanted to but never had the motivation or the time to focus on it, I decided it was time to add a new language to my repertoire. Though in the past learning a new language meant hours of CD listening, paging through cumbersome study materials, or taking in-person classes, these days you can easily begin learning the language of your choice with the touch of an app on your smart devices.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy