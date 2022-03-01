With her app HmongPhrases, Madison woman works to keep Hmong language alive

Sivert Klefsaas was 12 years old when his mom, Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas made him a deal: Stay off of social media for the next six years, until he turned 18, and she would pay him $1,800. "Being 12, I didn't really have that great of a concept of money yet. So, I was like oh sick, yeah, absolutely," Sivert told KARE 11 of the dare, which his mom called the "18 for 18 challenge." It wasn't hard for the teen to give up social media at that point as he wasn't using it much anyway. The only app he had tried prior to the bet was Snapchat and he'd deleted it a day after trying it out.

