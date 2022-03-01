This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state, which included Juno as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"This Philly favorite boasts an out-of-this-world menu filled with Mexican favorites (quesadillas, tacos, emparedados, etc.)," Eat This, Not That 's Casey Clark wrote. " Dine in the heated enclosed patio that has constant air circulation and lets in lots of natural light."

