ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Soothes My Stressed Out Scalp

By Sarah Han
Allure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides all of the other negatives of being under a lot of stress, it can also lead to dandruff and an irritated scalp. Two years into the pandemic, I’m finally on a mission...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

How to get rid of under-eye bags (once and for all)

If under-eye bags leave you looking like you’ve been out-out on the prosecco (when you were actually in bed by nine), you might want to read this…. Not-so-fun fact: The skin under your eyes is ten times thinner than any other skin on your body, which makes it more prone to swelling (caused by gathering excess fluids), and discolouration (the network of blood vessels visible through transparent skin). This is why the area is prone to puffiness and dark circles, aka eye bags.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peppermint Oil#Coconut Oil#Oil Can#Charcoal
In Style

This $13 Night Cream Clears Up Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers

In the pantheon of beauty buys, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a longer legacy than Oil of Olay. If I had a dollar for every time I read a review declaring its demonstrated wrinkle-reducing power, I'd be on a yacht in the Mediterranean. And according to shoppers, the brand's done it again with the Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream — a normally $22 jar of cream that's now going for 13 bucks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Haircuts For Thinning Hair That Exaggerate Fallout

Getting the right haircut to adequately flatter your features and hair texture will instantly elevate your look, and particularly if you have thinning or limp strands you can utilize a new style to give your locks a boost and hide patches of hair fallout. However, if you head into the salon without knowing what to ask for, you run the risk of ending up with a style that may further exacerbate the issue, drawing more attention to the sparse patches and removing any volume your locks may be capable of achieving.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair, According To Doctors—They Cause Fallout!

Hair loss and fallout can be attributed to numerous factors including your diet. Another key aspect to look into are the chemicals and ingredients found in the products you use daily. We spoke with Dr. Yoram Harth, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDHair, to learn about 4 common ingredients that can cause fallout and why you should avoid them if you’re already losing your hair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy