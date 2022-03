‘A tiara with an exciting and hectic history’, is how Chaumet, the creators of this diadem, have described it. And exciting and hectic it was: first commissioned by Baroness Marie Dow in 1928, it was Art Deco in style, and was the perfect accessory for her public role as the Belgian Ambassador’s wife. By 1934, she desired a new look, appointing Chaumet to redesign it into a tiara featuring swirling diamond scrolls and trefoil motifs (the outline of three interconnecting circles) rising to a central point. Later, she decided she didn’t want the tiara at all, selling it to Cartier.

