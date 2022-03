The 19th-ranked Sooners had to earn it, but in the end they thwarted a valiant effort from the Bedlam rival Oklahoma State Cowboys to seize a 79-76 victory Wednesday evening inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. They came up with one last necessary defensive stand, as the Cowgirls missed a pair of 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds, including guard Lauren Fields' attempt at the buzzer, and with that swept the season series.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO