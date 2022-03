WASHINGTON — The Russian invasion of Ukraine, no matter how far away it is, won’t likely leave Americans untouched, says U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. The economic and other sanctions imposed on Russia come “with a certain degree of risk and a recognition that these will have an impact on us, potentially by driving interest rates higher, by slowing our economy, by causing inflation to be a little higher or a lot higher,” he said in a video call Wednesday with Utah reporters.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO