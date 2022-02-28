Cowboys grab lead in Cabo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert enjoyed a very good start to the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open Thursday! Chase, coming off his tie for 25th last week at the Honda, with five birdies and one bogey on the front at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He continuesd the hot play on the back nine, chipping in for birdie on the par-4 13th. He would go on to birdie 16 and 18, so he’s in with a 32, 33, a seven under 65! And that has him tied for the 18 hole lead with Michael Kim. Shortly after his round I spoke with Chase about his day!

