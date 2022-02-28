ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cowboys grab lead in Cabo

pdjnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State’s men’s golf team fired an opening 13-under 271 on Sunday to grab the lead...

www.pdjnews.com

Tulsa World

Avery Anderson leads way as Cowboys pound Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Avery Anderson III tossed in 12 points and added five steals, sparking Oklahoma State to a 53-36 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night. Anderson sank 5-of-10 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12 Conference). Moussa Cisse had eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oklahoma State dominated the boards 45-27. Bryce Williams scored nine off the bench.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
WJHG-TV

Mosley alum Chase Seiffert grabs share of lead at Puerto Rico Open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert enjoyed a very good start to the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open Thursday! Chase, coming off his tie for 25th last week at the Honda, with five birdies and one bogey on the front at Grand Reserve Golf Club. He continuesd the hot play on the back nine, chipping in for birdie on the par-4 13th. He would go on to birdie 16 and 18, so he’s in with a 32, 33, a seven under 65! And that has him tied for the 18 hole lead with Michael Kim. Shortly after his round I spoke with Chase about his day!
PANAMA CITY, FL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
Tulsa World

Boley rodeo documentary

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389.
BOLEY, OK
KTSM

North Texas vs. UTEP ‘Fan Appreciation’ tickets set at $10

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In the final game of the regular season for the UTEP men’s basketball team, tickets are being listed for as low as $10 a ticket. Saturday’s 7 PM start is against Western division leading North Texas. All seats are just $10 in four sections (Bronze, Copper, Green, Navy) on “Fan […]
EL PASO, TX
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

North Texas basketball chalk -- UNT at UTSA

Records: UNT 22-4, 15-1 C-USA; UTSA 9-20, 2-14 C-USA Last game: UNT 56, Louisiana Tech 49; UAB 68, UTSA 56. PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds, just one off his career high, in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore has hit his last 16 free throws over the course of nine games and is averaging 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA

