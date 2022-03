Electric vehicle company Polestar—a joint venture between Volvo and Geely—has made some buzz with its first two performance EVs so far: Polestar 1 and Polestar 2. But the launch of its sleek new roadster concept, Polestar O2, might just blow the rest out the water. This hard-top convertible is Polestar’s version of an open-top sports car. It’ll give customers an exciting driving experience, coupled with the benefits of an electric drivetrain, and even has a hidden drone than can be deployed while driving. (Picking your jaw off the floor yet?)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO