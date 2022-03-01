Scouting Report: Are we destined for a Division IV regional championship rematch?

MASSILLON - This regional features a pair of teams familiar with playing on the big stage, along with two teams making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in quite a while.

Buckeye Central won the Willard District for a school-record sixth consecutive season and gets New Middletown Springfield who came out of the Mineral Ridge District for the first time in 30 years.

Dalton, the lowest seed in the regional as a No. 3, shut down Loudonville to claim the Norwayne District title and will face Bristolville Bristol who won the Grand Valley District with relative ease, the program's first district championship in 25 years.

While Springfield and Bristol are making their long-awaited regional returns, this is somewhat business as usual for Buckeye Central and Dalton. The pair met four years ago in the regional championship with the Buckettes hoisting the trophy and moving on to state.

Do the veterans have an edge? Will the newbies make some history of their own?

Let's break down the matchups and see what we can expect Thursday night in the Division IV regional at Massillon Perry High School.

The Matchups

Buckeye Central (24-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (22-4), 6 p.m.

Making it to regionals is almost an expectation at Buckeye Central now. With this being the Buckettes' sixth-straight appearance — four at Massillon, twice in Elida — no team is more comfortable on this stage than them. And no team boasts two girls with four years of regional experience. After being upset by Columbus Grove in the regional semifinal last season in Elida, this team is laser-focused on not only avoiding another early exit in regionals, but they want to make it back to state like the 2017-18 team did.

Three decades removed from the Sweet 16, Springfield is back largely in part due to a stifling defense that has carried the Tigers to 22 wins this season. They've held opposing teams to 36 points or fewer on 17 occasions, under 30 points eight times, in the teens twice and to single digits twice, all while averaging 54.7 on offense. Springfield had a pretty easy route to regionals matching up with No. 23, No. 24 and No. 9 in the first three tournament games winning by a combined 186-56 before topping No. 6 Maplewood 36-31 to get here.

This is a brand new matchup for these teams and one doesn't just stumble into regionals — these are two of the top-16 teams in the state for a reason. Having played in front of a jam-packed Perry High School should give Buckeye Central the edge at tip-off. How quickly Springfield is able to settle down after that will determine how competitive this game will be.

Dalton (16-10) vs. Bristolville Bristol (22-3), 8 p.m.

Dalton is battle-tested, which it proved that during district play, as it trounced top-seeded Cuyahoga Heights 38-19 and second-seeded Loudonville 63-43 in back-to-back games.

The regular season wasn't always rosy for Dalton, but it clearly prepared the Bulldogs for the bigger stages of the playoffs. Ten losses might seem like a lot of a regional team, but it's a schedule full of good losses that includes two district champions and host of other bigger schools with quality programs. A third-place finish in the Wayne County Athletic League would be well-worth it for a trip to Dayton. However, despite four trips to regionals in the previous five seasons, the 'Dawgs have never earned a regional title.

The door leading to regionals finally opened for Bristol after several years of knocking on it. Taking down Middlefield Cardinal for a sectional title, the Panthers made quick work of Lowellville in district semifinals and McDonald — a regular at the Massillon regional — in the district final. Bristol has lost just three times this season to a trio of Division III programs in LaBrae (27-25), Garfield Heights (50-30) and Youngstown Liberty (72-37), the latter two are playing in the regional semifinals this week as well. The Panthers have held opponents to 39 points or fewer 19 times this season, 10 of those times under 30.

Dalton's half-court defense won't allow anything easy either. They'll focus on keeping Bristol star Belle Zirzow out of the paint as much as possible, but the 6-footer is the type of player who's hurt Dalton in past years at the regional stage. However, Dalton proved it can survive a big game from a star player — Loudonville's Corri Vermilya had 24 points and 20 rebounds in the district final — and win handily. Outside shooting will be a major factor in Thursday's game.

Key Players

Claudia Pifher, Buckeye Central

A three-time All-Ohioan, Pifher is the type of player who can completely take over a game and lead the Buckettes to victory. Having just become the program's all-time leading scorer in the district championship, her main focus it on guiding the team back to state. After missing the first 11 games due to a broken wrist, Pifher hasn't skipped a beat since returning averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. She also comes in as the most experienced player in the regional with this being her fourth trip.

Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield

Mullen is the driving force of this Tigers offense leading the way with 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57% this season. One stat of note worth examining closer is her 2.6 personal fouls per game, that's something she'll have to keep an eye on against a Buckettes team capable of exploiting that. But if Mullen is allowed to get into a groove early, she's difficult to slow down.

Addesa Miller, Dalton

Dalton's offense runs through its backcourt, and Miller is the best of the bunch. Juniors Ella Lunsford and Kylee Johnson are also both capable of going off for 20 points, but Miller's shooting ability sets her apart. While Miller's 3-point percentage has gone up and down, she isn't afraid to shoot from anywhere. She had 19 points in Dalton's district final and her shooting ability opens up driving lines for her and teammates. If the sophomore can score at a high level this week, Dalton will be tough to beat.

Izabella Zirzow, Bristolville Bristol

Another soon-to-be four-time All-Ohio, this girl can ball! Standing at 6-foot-0 Zirzow is the top scorer at the regional averaging 23.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals this season and in late January became the program's all-time leading scorer — she has more than 1,600 career points entering regionals. On her way to Division II D'Youville College in Buffalo, New York, Zirzow will be a tough guard and an even tougher out on a Panthers team reveling in their first regional appearance in a quarter century.

Zack Holden and Alex Tichenor are sports reporters at the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum and Wooster Daily Record. Follow them on Twitter @Zachary_Holden and @AlexTichenor for all of your tournament updates.