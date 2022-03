MILWAUKEE — Dr. Christopher Okunseri, professor and director of the predoctoral program for dental public health at Marquette University School of Dentistry, is part of a research team that has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research for a research project titled “No-Show Prevention Practices in Dental Care Settings Serving Underserved Populations.” The NIDCR is a federal branch of the National Institutes of Health.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO