Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower Thursday as they fall further from support after breaking below a pennant pattern. Nio reported February delivery numbers on Wedensday, and while numbers were up 10% compared to the same month a year ago, investors saw they were slowing as compared to January deliveries. The company also recently announced approval for a secondary listing in Hong Kong without issuing any shares.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO