$29 or 2 for $40

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you buy a single pair, it's a good low...

www.moneytalksnews.com

moneytalksnews.com

$18 or 2 pairs for $25

You'll get the real deal here when you buy two pairs and apply coupon code "ADIDASWINTER" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay You can get them in Grey / Solar Slime (pictured) or Core Black at this price. They cost a few bucks more per pair in other colors.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$20 or 2 for $28

You'd pay $30 for just one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay In Legend Ink. Saving for retirement is a big task. But, if you work these easy steps into your life, you'll be one step closer to your dream retirement.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$25, or 2 for $35

That's a low by $20 for one pair; better yet, save $55 by adding two pairs and applying coupon code "ADIDASWINTER". Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay.
SHOPPING
AL.com

Foot Locker pulling Nike products from shelves

If you haven’t noticed, Nike products are becoming harder to find in stores. The popular sportswear and sneaker company has been cutting ties with some of the nation’s largest shoe retailers. Now Foot Locker, another popular footwear retailer, is readying itself to pull Nike products from its shelves.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Mgh
thesource.com

Nike Reveals 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection

Nike has revealed the 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle collection. The line of sneakers upholds a collaboration between Nike and the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, which has raised over $30 million for the facility and given over 100 patients the opportunity to design their own sneakers. The 17th collection is headlined...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Modifies The Iconic Air Max Plus With Functional Carabiners

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to boast a cult-like following. Ahead of summer, the silhouette has appeared in a clean “White” makeup complete with orange-to-navy gradient touches. Perhaps part of a larger Air Max collection, the newly-surfaced pair features...
LIFESTYLE
inputmag.com

Adidas may be restocking one of Kanye’s best Yeezy sneakers ever

With an abundance of options to choose from, the Yeezy Boost 700 is still one of Kanye West’s best sneaker from Adidas. It’s weird but easy to wear, extremely comfortable, and first arrived at the onset of the dad shoe trend. The silhouette’s original “Waverunner” color scheme is almost iconic at this point, and it’s set to make a triumphant return quite soon.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Nike Pullback Hits Foot Locker Stock Hard

Click here to read the full article. Nike products made up 75 percent of Foot Locker’s mix in 2020. By the fourth quarter of this year, it expects this to fall to 55 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesNike Reschedules Long Delayed Return-to-Office DateNike Gives Converse's Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive MakeoverBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Updates the Classic Air Jordan 12 ‘Taxi’ as a Golf Shoe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An acclaimed Air Jordan 12 style is getting an update. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of the forthcoming Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi” this week, a new version of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s designed specifically for the golf course. The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi” dons a two-tone color scheme that’s identical to its basketball counterpart. The upper features a white-based leather upper that’s coupled...
APPAREL
moneytalksnews.com

$288 w/ Walmart+ membership

It's the best price we could find by $388. Buy Now at Walmart Tips Not a member? It costs $12.95/month or $98/year to join. Features 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution three HDMI inputs dual-band wireless built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more) Model: RTRU5027-W.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

A podiatrist picks Amazon's best shoe sales of Presidents' Day — from Adidas to New Balance

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Still ramping up to that "I'm gonna get in shape this year!" pledge? Great, but...have you taken a good hard look at your sneakers lately? You'll probably want to — need to — get yourself a new pair, something sturdy but pleasing to the eye. Well, here's the good news: You don't have to sacrifice style for support. If you make the right choice.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$1 w/ app

Place an order via the Wendy's app and get the Official Hamburger of March Madness for just $1. Buy Now Tips Valid at participating U.S. Wendy’s. Mobile purchase required via the Wendy's app.
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

$80 w/ Ace Rewards

Ace Rewards members get an extra $10 off, making this this best price we could find by $27. Not a member? It is free to join. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features duty rating of 225 lbs. HolsterTop with paint hangers and tool holders slip-resistant Traction-Tred steps slip-resistant foot pads non-conductive for working near electricity Model: 5908.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Dooney and Bourke at eBay: Up to 60% off

Starting at $83, shop from wallets, shoulder and crossbody bags, satchels, and wristlets. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Multi-Function Zip-Around Wristlet in Jade for $83 ($55 off).
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Office Furniture and Supplies at eBay: Up to 60% off

Find the office furniture and supplies you need and save. Check out office chairs, storage solutions, dry erase boards, and more, including the pictured Ergonomic Mesh Mid-Back Office Chair for $50.98. Shop Now at eBay.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

Nike Set to Drop "France"-Themed Air Max Plus

Following up on the Air Force 1 Mid “Paris,” Nike has now introduced a new iteration of its Air Max Plus dubbed “France.”. The silhouette arrives with basketball net graphics printed across the upper, which is accompanied by black caging details throughout. Leather overlays add to the tonal look on the heel and above the midsole, while reflective 3M accents add to the technical feel. From a bird’s eye view, the sneaker’s tongues reveal “9” and “3” numerals, referencing the year in which the French National Basketball Team played against the Nike All-Stars. The design is, of course, rounded out with the French flag on the tongue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
moneytalksnews.com

ShoeMall Spring Preview Sale: 25% off $25 or more

Save on shoes for the whole family, and get 25% off orders of $25 or more with coupon code "PREVIEW". Shop Now at ShoeMall. Saving for retirement is a big task. But, if you work these easy steps into your life, you'll be one step closer to your dream retirement.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Canvas And Leather Outfit This Purple-Dressed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Crater

When it was first introduced, there wasn’t much energy behind the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT. But that very quickly changed in recent months, as the silhouette’s latest colorways easily rival that of its mainline counterpart. Adding to the list is yet another purple-dressed pair, this one making use of leather, corduroy, and a more familiar color blocking.
APPAREL

