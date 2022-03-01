ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Betty Davis obituary

By Tina Morris
 2 days ago
FILE: Funk Singer Betty Davis Dies At 77<br>FILE - FEBRUARY 09: Funk singer Betty Davis, ex-wife of jazz musician Miles Davis, has died at 77 years old. Portrait of American Funk, Soul, and R&amp;B singer singer Betty Davis (nee Mabry), New York, New York, 1969. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) Photograph: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

The funk singer Betty Davis and I met in London in the late 1970s. We both had accommodation problems, and I found her thoughtfulness and humour a consolation.

Betty delighted in the role of “flaneur”: with her hair tamed under a peaked cap she presented a slender, androgynous figure. An acute observer of others, she could weave speculations of great length around a few minutes’ interaction.

An “important” meeting or modelling gig would see her transformation into glamorous perfection. These outings left her drained and needing a long period of quiet. She had a way of being in but not of the world.

