$16, or 2 for $22

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo heads are better than one, especially when it comes to...

www.moneytalksnews.com

moneytalksnews.com

$20 or 2 for $28

You'd pay $30 for just one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay In Legend Ink.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$18 or 2 pairs for $25

You'll get the real deal here when you buy two pairs and apply coupon code "ADIDASWINTER" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay You can get them in Grey / Solar Slime (pictured) or Core Black at this price. They cost a few bucks more per pair in other colors.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$25, or 2 for $35

That's a low by $20 for one pair; better yet, save $55 by adding two pairs and applying coupon code "ADIDASWINTER". Buy Now at eBay Tips Sold by adidas via eBay.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

$29 or 2 for $40

If you buy a single pair, it's a good low of $7. But, add two to cart and you'll save a much more impressive $32. Buy Now at eBay Tips sold by adidas via eBay They're available in Mgh Solid Grey.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Staten Island Advance

Costco Next: Big-box retailer expands ‘hidden’ membership benefit to offer more savings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The perks of being a Costco member are many: The behemoth retail warehouse boasts a vast variety of bulk products, there’s enticing food samples at every turn -- and in one shopping trip you can pick up dinner, 82 rolls of toilet paper and a new jungle gym for your backyard. Plus who can refuse the $4.99 rotisserie chicken? But there’s one unspoken benefit that many shoppers don’t know about. And the unadvertised and seldom shared “Costco Next” might be one of the merchant’s best advantages yet.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
Creative Bloq

Turns out the Walmart logo isn't what you think it is

There are some logos designs we see so often that we don't stop to think about what they're actually meant to represent. Sure, some don't require much thought (we're fairly sure the Apple logo is an apple), but others are a little more abstract – like Walmart's. Some assume...
RETAIL
Wichita Eagle

Amazon, the Company That Killed Bookstores, Is Closing its Bookstores

Who thought Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report would help out its competitors?. Retailers have battled Amazon's online retail dominance for years and many have despised its plans to encroach into brick-and-mortar sales. While Amazon's reign as king of e-commerce might continue for years to come, the company may have just learned how difficult it is to succeed at brick-and mortar retail.
SEATTLE, WA
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
moneytalksnews.com

$288 w/ Walmart+ membership

It's the best price we could find by $388. Buy Now at Walmart Tips Not a member? It costs $12.95/month or $98/year to join. Features 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution three HDMI inputs dual-band wireless built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more) Model: RTRU5027-W.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

1-800 CONTACTS Sale: 25% off your first order

Save on the best name brands in contact lenses including Bausch + Lomb, Acuvue, Biofinity, and more. Shop Now at 1-800 CONTACTS.
