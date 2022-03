Play-to-earn is the latest game model that allows players to earn in-game assets that can be sold later on the market and then converted to real-world money. It has grown in popularity, especially with the rise of metaverse games that have made play-to-earn their go-to model. Users are able to farm or collect crypto or NFTs within the game, which is worth money in the real world, hence the name.

