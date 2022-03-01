ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' executive vice president search on hold

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYdnI_0eSVmtJ700
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars were thought to be making multiple additions to their front office personnel, including an executive vice president. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports (via Twitter) that that search has been put on hold.

It came out in February that owner Shad Khan was conducting a search for a new EVP as part of a general strategy to add more “brainpower” to the organization. Many thought that former Vikings GM Rick Spielman was the favorite for the job, as he had already interviewed for an unnamed position which would outrank current Jaguars GM Trent Baalke.

Instead, Rapoport notes, internal meetings with new head coach Doug Pederson have been going well, to the point where maintaining the status quo at the top of the organization has becomes Khan’s preference. Specifically, Khan “doesn’t want to impede significant progress with a new voice.” It was noted that the team was planning on moving towards a more “collaborative approach,” and turning its attention to long-term building rather than quick-fix solutions with an experienced voice in Pederson.

In a follow-up tweet, Rapoport adds that other front office hires could still be forthcoming. Most notably, an assistant GM is still being sought out; if that ends up being the highest-ranking member of the organization brought in, Baalke would maintain his position of only reporting to Khan himself. For now, it seems as though the Jaguars will enter the offseason maintaining essentially the same structure that they finished the regular season with.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Texans looking to trade out of No. 3 pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

With a new head coach and, seemingly, a quarterback successor to Deshaun Watson in place, the Texans could be set up to begin moving forward in a new direction. Acquiring draft capital will be central to their offseason plans, which could include, as ESPN’s Sarah Barshop writes, trading out of the third-overall pick in this April’s draft.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't as harsh on the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class as many others. In fact, he believes there's starting-caliber quarterbacks headed to the league. During his media session at the 2022 NFL Combine, Colbert addressed the quarterback class with high praise. "I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Shad Khan
NESN

NFL Insider Predicts 49ers Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots Rival

Jimmy Garoppolo’s name is once again coming up in trade talks despite the quarterback leading the San Francisco 49ers to another NFC Championship Game. With fellow QB Trey Lance on the roster, it seems like a matter of time before Garoppolo finds a new home. NFL insider Field Yates...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Bengals eyeing Ravens C Bradley Bozeman

Wilson notes that Cincinnati is one of “multiple NFL teams” that could be in competition for Bozeman if he reaches the open market. The 27-year-old’s rookie deal is set to expire in March, which has him well positioned to cash in this offseason. A two-time national champion...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Executive Vice President#American Football#Nfl Network#Evp#Vikings#Gm
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Steelers Considering Three Free Agent Quarterbacks: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly targeting three free-agent quarterbacks to fill the vacancy left after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are considering Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston as potential free agency options this offseason. All three quarterbacks are former first-round selections with...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints looking to bring back QB Jameis Winston

After watching four different quarterbacks start games in New Orleans last year, the Saints are looking to address the position this offseason. According to the NFL Network’s Jim Trotter, the Saints will explore the avenues of the 2022 NFL Draft, trades and free agency. If New Orleans decides to go the free-agent route, it appears Jameis Winston could find himself returning to the Saints offense, as he's the free-agent QB who "makes the most sense" for New Orleans, per Trotter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill gives HC Kliff Kingsbury vote of confidence

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill touched on a number of key topics during a Friday radio interview, including rumors of acrimony between the team and QB Kyler Murray. In addition to his affirmation that Murray remains in the Cards’ long-term plans and that he has had “good conversations non-stop” with his star signal-caller, Bidwill also discussed head coach Kliff Kingsbury‘s future in the desert.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, Jaguars to pursue Davante Adams if WR hits free agency

The Packers are preparing to use the franchise tag on Davante Adams, but that won’t stop other teams from expressing interest in the star receiver. According to Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com, if Adams doesn’t get tagged and hits the open market, the Raiders and Jaguars will be among the teams that will pursue the free agent. Pauline also mentions the Broncos as a suitor, backing a previous report, and he lists the Chargers as a “team to watch.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement

The Bucs have at least one more starter to replace. On Sunday, Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL. “After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote on Instagram. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you, Tampa Bay.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills interested in Rob Gronkowski

Long tethered to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski has not informed the Buccaneers he is retiring just yet. Another contending team is interested to see if Gronk would continue his career now that his longtime quarterback has retired. The Bills are interested in adding Gronkowski as a free agent, Tim Graham...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy