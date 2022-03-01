ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O'Rourke, Michelle Zauner, Pete Buttigieg, Ron Howard added to SXSW 2022 lineup

Austin 360
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, acclaimed author/musician Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, and Oscar-winning director Ron Howard will speak at South by Southwest this month, the conference and festival announced Tuesday as part of an extensive list of additions to the lineup. Also...

www.austin360.com

The Week

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke win Texas gubernatorial primaries

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and former congressman, former Senate candidate, and former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (D) have won their gubernatorial primaries and will face each other in the November general election. Abbott received 68.8 percent of the vote in the GOP primary, with challengers Allen West and Don...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Gov. Greg Abbott vs. Beto O’Rourke in November General Election

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily bested a group of conservative challengers to lock up his party’s nomination Tuesday, and will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the November general election. O’Rourke nearly ousted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 will get the chance to try for an even bigger upset in November. He’ll be an underdog against Abbott, who began the campaign with more than $50 million and staking out hard-line positions on abortion guns and immigration. The victories kick off what could be a long, bruising midterm season that is poised to reshape power in state capitals and Washington.
TEXAS STATE
The New Yorker

Beto O’Rourke’s Journey from Long Shot to Long Shot

Early this February, Beto O’Rourke travelled to the border town of McAllen to campaign for governor of Texas, a position that hasn’t been held by a Democrat in nearly three decades. The event was held at Firemen’s Park, where a spirited crowd sat at metal picnic tables under strips of fluorescent lights. “I’ve been his supporter since he was running against Ted Cruz, that idiot,” Sara Garcia, a retired occupational-therapy assistant with a regal bearing, told me. Garcia was sitting with a group of women she’d been friends with since they all attended McAllen High School (“Go, Bulldogs!”) a half century ago. She scrolled through her phone to show me pictures from O’Rourke’s previous appearances in McAllen: crowds of gleeful young people; Garcia and her friends in colorful blouses. I asked her whether she’d been to campaign events for other politicians. She thought about it for a second. “You know that I haven’t?” she said. “I’m not a political person. Just him.”
TEXAS STATE
Middletown Press

SXSW Conference Adds Nabil Ayers, Kevin Mayer, Pete Buttigieg as Speakers

The SXSW Conference has added music executive Nabil Ayers, Candle Media co-CEO Kevin Mayer, MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan and singer-author Michelle Zauner oas keynote speakers for this month’s gathering in Austin, Texas. SXSW confirmed the final lineup of featured speakers, which now includes Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation;...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Gaslit’ Trailer: Julia Roberts Joins a Very Different Looking Sean Penn as Watergate Whistleblowers

The truth will set you free — if you’re willing to be undermined and called crazy for speaking out. The first trailer for Starz drama series “Gaslit” shows Julia Roberts transformed into Arkansas socialite Martha Mitchell, who publicly accused President Richard Nixon of being behind the Watergate break-in. Martha’s determination to uncover the Watergate conspiracy jeopardizes the career of her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, played by an unrecognizable Sean Penn. Accused of being “paranoid” as a “woman of a certain age,” the gaslighting only works to light a fire underneath her even more… Premiering April 24 on Starz, “Gaslit” is based...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘And Just Like That’ Has Forever Ruined the Legacy of Miranda Hobbs

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your reading time. I come to bury Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), not to praise her. I actually mean that. Now that the dust has settled on And Just Like That…‘s first (and final?) season on HBO Max, it’s clear that Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t the only major character murdered by the writers. In Miranda’s case, though, it was character assassination. And Just Like That… transformed Miranda into literally the worst.
TV & VIDEOS
PBS NewsHour

Democrats nominate Beto O’Rourke to run for Texas governor

EL PASO — Democrats have officially made Beto O’Rourke their nominee for Texas governor and latest hope of ending decades of losses in the nation’s biggest red state. O’Rourke had no serious primary competition and has spent the early months of his campaign trying to regain his footing in Texas after his run for president in 2020 soured some of his supporters back home.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Beto O'Rourke included in final round of announced 2022 SXSW speakers

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW has announced its final round of keynote and featured speakers on March 1. Fittingly, Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke was included in the list released on Election Day. O'Rourke, listed as a featured speaker, joins fellow politician Pete Buttigieg. The final round of keynote speakers includes...
AUSTIN, TX
Pitchfork

Japanese Breakfast and Brian Eno Join SXSW 2022 Speakers Lineup

SXSW has announce a new round of keynotes and featured speakers. Joining previously announced keynote speakers Beck and Lizzo are Japanese Breakfast and Brian Eno. Michelle Zauner is a keynote speaker, while Eno will take part in a featured session called “Art & Climate: A Conversation With Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe.”
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

Henry Winkler to Lead Upcoming Israeli & U.S. Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’

Emmy-winning actor Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy series Chanshi, an Israeli/U.S. crossover currently in talks with U.S. and international broadcasters. According to Deadline, the series, created by actress/writer Aleeza Chanowitz, revolves around the titular Chanshi (Chanowitz), a young religious girl from the Jewish community in Brooklyn who decides to disobey her family and immigrate to Israel just before her wedding.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Austin 360

Austin360 editor Eric Webb to serve as juror for SXSW Film Festival

Austin360 editor and film critic Eric Webb has been selected as a juror for this year's South by Southwest Film Festival. Webb will judge the festival's Texas short film program, alongside Texas Monthly associate editor Cat Cardenas and Austin-based film producer Monique Walton. SXSW announced its full slate of 2022...
AUSTIN, TX

