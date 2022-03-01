Beto O'Rourke, Michelle Zauner, Pete Buttigieg, Ron Howard added to SXSW 2022 lineup

Early this February, Beto O’Rourke travelled to the border town of McAllen to campaign for governor of Texas, a position that hasn’t been held by a Democrat in nearly three decades. The event was held at Firemen’s Park, where a spirited crowd sat at metal picnic tables under strips of fluorescent lights. “I’ve been his supporter since he was running against Ted Cruz, that idiot,” Sara Garcia, a retired occupational-therapy assistant with a regal bearing, told me. Garcia was sitting with a group of women she’d been friends with since they all attended McAllen High School (“Go, Bulldogs!”) a half century ago. She scrolled through her phone to show me pictures from O’Rourke’s previous appearances in McAllen: crowds of gleeful young people; Garcia and her friends in colorful blouses. I asked her whether she’d been to campaign events for other politicians. She thought about it for a second. “You know that I haven’t?” she said. “I’m not a political person. Just him.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO