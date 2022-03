If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Free Guy was a surprise smash hit last August when it was released in theaters after it was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The action-comedy film from Disney and 20th Century Studios debuted at No. 1 and has raked in $331.5 million at the box office worldwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO