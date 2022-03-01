40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in March: Events and More!

Spring is upon us and there are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. There is something fun to try all throughout the month.

There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas. Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.

Things to do in Orlando March 1-6

Birds ‘n Brews Backyard Party

Tuesday, March 1, 6-9pm

The Monroe

Attend this inaugural backyard party in The Monroe's brand new outdoor patio space. The evening will include live music, light bites, and cold beer from local craft breweries Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Redlight Redlight, Tactical Brewing Co., Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., and Ten10 Brewing.

$35

Wekiva Paint Out

Now through March 4

Wekiva Island

Come down to Wekiva Island all week to watch artists paint around the property and the State Park, and see their work in our Gallery.

Free and ticketed events available

Friday, March 4, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The Old Red Barn of Geneva

Head to The Old Red Barn of Geneva to enjoy complimentary wine and cheese while you shop their three barns and outdoor areas for great finds!

OMA 1st Thursdays: Art of the Diva

Thursday, March 3, 6-9pm

Orlando Museum of Art

This show asks artists to interpret the word DIVA: their beauty on the inside and out, their ideas and wisdom, their flair for fashion, their love of the arts and culture, and their zest for life.

$20

Jeff Rupert Jazz Quartet

March 3-5, 7:30pm

Orlando Shakes

Jeff Rupert (Lincoln Center, Mel Tormé, Maynard Ferguson) and guests perform a swinging evening of jazz standards.

$60 for 2

First Friday Food Trucks

Friday, March 4, 5:30-9pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Enjoy a selection of 15+ food trucks, wine and beer along with ​vendors & crafters! Stores will be open late for shopping.

FREE Admission

Opera Orlando presents Verdi’s King for a Day

Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Set in the stunning Venetian Ballroom at Universal Orlando’s Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Verdi's King For a Day ( Un giorno di regno ) gives audiences a front row seat to a hilarious wedding day gone wrong. Travel back to the 1930s for a glamorous old-Hollywood wedding of mismatched lovers, featuring Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers and the Company’s own Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser. Food and drink are included in this immersive production sung in English.

Brew and View: Avengers

Friday, March 4, 6:00pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Pack blankets and chairs to enjoy this free outdoor movie night.

FREE

Sunset at Southern Hill Farms

Friday, March 4, 4-8pm

Southern Hill Farms

Enjoy extended hours for strawberry and sunflower picking along with live music, beer and wine, food trucks and a relaxing evening on the farm.

FREE Admission; u-pick prices vary

Audubon Park Lantern Jubilee

Saturday, March 5, 6pm

Audubon Park K-8 School

Participants are encouraged to make lanterns out of reused or sustainable materials and to walk the 1.5 mile route with lantern in hand to light up Audubon Park. Wear your dancing shoes and express your creativity at this fun family event.

Much Ado About Nothing

March 9-April 2, Various times

Orlando Shakes

Lies and deceit threaten to bring lovers together or tear them apart in Shakespeare’s sharp-tongued romcom. Love’s in the air when Don Pedro’s army, including Claudio and Benedick, returns victorious from war. Claudio must navigate the passions and jealousies of courting when he falls smitten for the beautiful Hero. Meanwhile, their friends devise a scheme to spark a romance between the confirmed bachelor Benedick and his long-time adversary, Beatrice.

Tickets start at $32

Orlando Events March 7-13

Thornton Park District 2nd Thursday Wine & Art Walk

Thursday, March 10, 6:30-9:30pm

Thornton Park District

Orlando's favorite reoccurring art night, with 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation along with art vendors, live music, DJ, artists and all sorts of fun! The cost of admission grants you a wristband glass and a map of all the participating drink locations.

$10 in advance; $15 at the door

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Legally Blonde

Thursday, March 10, 7pm

Central Park – Winter Park

Monthly free outdoor movie night in Central Park hosted by Enzian Theater. Back a picnic, blanket, and chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars.

FREE

Uptown Vibes

Friday, Mach 11, 7pm

Eddie Rose Amphitheater (Cranes Roost Park)

Enjoy good music, good food, and good vibes! This event brings performances from talented local artists across a variety of music genres along with interactive games and delicious food and beverage options.

FREE

407 Food Fair

Saturday, March 12, 2pm

Ivanhoe Brewing Company

Each month will feature a different food theme and you will be able to sample the food offerings from 8-12 food vendors and shop from local vendors all while enjoying the views and brews of Ivanhoe Park Brewing!

Things to do in Orlando March 14-20

Yoga at the Stadium

Wednesday, March 16, 6pm

Camping World Stadium

Enjoy a relaxing, socially distant evening on the field, complete with a 60-minute yoga session with a local instructor and a post-yoga happy hour.

$10

Outdoor Street Party

Thursday, March 17, 2pm-11pm

Promenade at Sunset Walk

Street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and beverage specials, and more! Over 2 dozen restaurants and specialty shops.

FREE

Liam's St. Patrick's Celebration

Thursday, March 17, 11am-1:30am

Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant and Irish Pub

Join us for our biggest event of the year which will feature our Headliner: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 6PM. Plus-festive entertainment all day long!

$10

Art and Jazz Night

2nd Street and surrounding area, Historic Downtown Sanford

Thursday, March 17, 6pm – 9pm

Stroll the streets and visit the participating locations, all within a comfortable walking distance from one another.

FREE

Historic Downtown Clermont Wine Stroll

Friday, March 18, 6:30-9pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at various shops. Tickets will be available beginning at 5:30pm at Optima One Realty.

$20

Orlando Events March 21-31

There will be fresh produce, jams, jellies, salsas, kettle corn, local artisans and an amazing food truck!

Cult Classics: Face/Off

Tuesday, March 22, 9:30pm

Enzian Theater

Join us for National Science on Screen night and enjoy an examination of the real-life science behind Face/Off by Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD before the film!

$10

SFJAZZ Collective

Wednesday, March 23, 7:30pm

Dr. Phillip's Center

SFJAZZ Collective's latest project will focus on new compositions by the band, inspired by and in response to the extraordinary social and global issues we have faced over the last year.

Tickets start at $29.50

Art in Bloom

March 24-27

Orlando Museum of Art

Celebrate the return of spring with Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers, a museum-wide showcase of floral interpretations, antique dealers, and lifestyle designs to inspire everyone.

Starts at $20

Uptown Art Expo

Friday, March 25, 6:30pm

Cranes Roost Park

The expo features 140 artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase. The event also features chalk street artists, live music performances, international street cuisine, and old-fashioned festival food.

SIERRA HULL: Concert Under the Stars Series

Friday, March 25, 7pm

Bok Tower Gardens

A co-production of Bok Tower Gardens and the Lake Wales Arts Council.

Tickets start at $40

American Mariachi

March 25-April 10

Mad Cow Theatre

Female mariachi? In the buoyant, funny, and touching American Mariachi , Lucha digs into personal history, tradition, and community to excavate her inner mariachi and her mother’s fading memory. What emerges is a high-energy celebration of female empowerment and glorious live music.

Sip Into Spring Wine Walk

Saturday, March 26, 5pm

Ivanhoe Village

Enjoy curated wines from Tim’s Wine Market at up to 15 locations in Ivanhoe Village. With a red and a white at each stop, attendees can choose at each location. Attendees receive a reusable wine glass to be used at each location throughout the evening.

$40

Diversitastic! Dining Experience: Korea

Saturday, March 27, 1pm

Oshio Korean BBQ

This monthly dining series from FusionFest offers you the chance to immerse yourself into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds, and mindsets of another part of the world. Tickets include a unique full-course menu + drink, along with live entertainment, storytelling and chef talk.

$49.95

More Ideas: Ongoing Orlando Events

Dragons and Fairies

January 28 – March 27

Leu Gardens

Experience this moving story as live actors in beautiful costumes lead you on a 3/4 mile journey. Along the way, you’ll encounter large-scale lighting installations, lots of surprises and animatronic dragons.

$25

Orlando Solar Bears

Multiple home games through April

Amway Center

Enjoy a budget-friendly date night cheering on our local ECHL hockey team throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Check out our tips for a perfect Solar Bears date night .

Tickets start at $17

Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life

Multiple performance dates and times

Disney Springs

In this first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive. The show is a celebration of life, accentuated by the delightful, mesmerizing movements of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic mastery.

Tickets start at $85

Orlando Magic

Multiple home games through April

Amway Center

Tickets from $19

Movie Mondays

A La Cart Orlando

Monday nights, 7pm or sunset (whichever comes first)

Enjoy a FREE outdoor movie every Monday evening while enjoying food for purchase from the resident food trucks. Sign up for A La Cart's email list to find out which movies are playing each week.

FREE Admission

Tasty Takeover in The Milk District

Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm

The Milk District – E. Robinson St

THE food truck block party in Orlando! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.

FREE Admission

Tuesday Trivia

Tuesdays at 7pm

Hourglass Brewing

Head to Hourglass Brewing every Tuesday and join Kendra for some great trivia and brews!

FREE Admission

Piano Bar Show at Jewel

Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights

Jewel Orlando

Dueling Piano players take the stage for a fun night of song requests and sing-alongs! Call (321) 444-5306 after 5pm to get your password for speakeasy entry.

FREE admission with password

Free Friday Nights at the Morse

Fridays from 5-8pm through April

Morse Museum

Receive free admission every Friday night!

FREE Admission

Private Telescope Experience at OSC

Fridays and Saturdays through March 5, 8:30pm or 9:45pm

Orlando Science Center

Spend an evening amongst the stars with a private experience in Orlando Science Center's iconic observatory & planetarium!

$250 for up to 5 people

Winter Garden Farmers Market

Saturdays from 8am-1pm

Downtown Winter Garden

FREE Admission

Fabio's Table

Saturdays, 6pm and 8pm

VINIA Wine & Kitchen

Enjoy an intimate 5-course, wine pairing dining experience hosted by VINIA owner Fabio Perricelli. February Fabio’s Table theme is “Love, Wine, & Food” A seductive menu celebrating Valentine’s Day every Saturday. Plant-based menu option available.

$85; $125 with wine pairings

Weekends at the Winery

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm

Lakeridge Winery

Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.

FREE admission

Orlando Farmers Market

Sundays from 10am-3pm

Lake Eola Park

FREE Admission

Sunday Jazz Jam

Sundays from 5-8pm

Pilars Loft – Pilars Martini (Downtown Winter Garden)

A community-driven jazz interplay inspired by the 1940’s and ‘50’s ‘old-school’ hang. Each Sunday is unique because you never know what special guests including the best jazz talent in Florida-will drop in for the ‘hang’.

FREE Admission

