40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in March: Events and More!
Spring is upon us and there are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. There is something fun to try all throughout the month.
There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas. Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.
Things to do in Orlando March 1-6
Birds ‘n Brews Backyard Party
Tuesday, March 1, 6-9pm
The Monroe
Attend this inaugural backyard party in The Monroe's brand new outdoor patio space. The evening will include live music, light bites, and cold beer from local craft breweries Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Redlight Redlight, Tactical Brewing Co., Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., and Ten10 Brewing.
$35
Wekiva Paint Out
Now through March 4
Wekiva Island
Come down to Wekiva Island all week to watch artists paint around the property and the State Park, and see their work in our Gallery.
Free and ticketed events available
Friday, March 4, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
The Old Red Barn of Geneva
Head to The Old Red Barn of Geneva to enjoy complimentary wine and cheese while you shop their three barns and outdoor areas for great finds!
OMA 1st Thursdays: Art of the Diva
Thursday, March 3, 6-9pm
Orlando Museum of Art
This show asks artists to interpret the word DIVA: their beauty on the inside and out, their ideas and wisdom, their flair for fashion, their love of the arts and culture, and their zest for life.
$20
Jeff Rupert Jazz Quartet
March 3-5, 7:30pm
Orlando Shakes
Jeff Rupert (Lincoln Center, Mel Tormé, Maynard Ferguson) and guests perform a swinging evening of jazz standards.
$60 for 2
First Friday Food Trucks
Friday, March 4, 5:30-9pm
Historic Downtown Clermont
Enjoy a selection of 15+ food trucks, wine and beer along with vendors & crafters! Stores will be open late for shopping.
FREE Admission
Opera Orlando presents Verdi’s King for a Day
Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando
Set in the stunning Venetian Ballroom at Universal Orlando’s Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Verdi's King For a Day ( Un giorno di regno ) gives audiences a front row seat to a hilarious wedding day gone wrong. Travel back to the 1930s for a glamorous old-Hollywood wedding of mismatched lovers, featuring Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers and the Company’s own Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser. Food and drink are included in this immersive production sung in English.
Brew and View: Avengers
Friday, March 4, 6:00pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing
Pack blankets and chairs to enjoy this free outdoor movie night.
FREE
Sunset at Southern Hill Farms
Friday, March 4, 4-8pm
Southern Hill Farms
Enjoy extended hours for strawberry and sunflower picking along with live music, beer and wine, food trucks and a relaxing evening on the farm.
FREE Admission; u-pick prices vary
Related: Where to go to Pick Your Own Strawberries + Sunflowers Right Now
Audubon Park Lantern Jubilee
Saturday, March 5, 6pm
Audubon Park K-8 School
Participants are encouraged to make lanterns out of reused or sustainable materials and to walk the 1.5 mile route with lantern in hand to light up Audubon Park. Wear your dancing shoes and express your creativity at this fun family event.
Much Ado About Nothing
March 9-April 2, Various times
Orlando Shakes
Lies and deceit threaten to bring lovers together or tear them apart in Shakespeare’s sharp-tongued romcom. Love’s in the air when Don Pedro’s army, including Claudio and Benedick, returns victorious from war. Claudio must navigate the passions and jealousies of courting when he falls smitten for the beautiful Hero. Meanwhile, their friends devise a scheme to spark a romance between the confirmed bachelor Benedick and his long-time adversary, Beatrice.
Tickets start at $32
Orlando Events March 7-13
Thornton Park District 2nd Thursday Wine & Art Walk
Thursday, March 10, 6:30-9:30pm
Thornton Park District
Orlando's favorite reoccurring art night, with 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation along with art vendors, live music, DJ, artists and all sorts of fun! The cost of admission grants you a wristband glass and a map of all the participating drink locations.
$10 in advance; $15 at the door
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Legally Blonde
Thursday, March 10, 7pm
Central Park – Winter Park
Monthly free outdoor movie night in Central Park hosted by Enzian Theater. Back a picnic, blanket, and chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars.
FREE
Uptown Vibes
Friday, Mach 11, 7pm
Eddie Rose Amphitheater (Cranes Roost Park)
Enjoy good music, good food, and good vibes! This event brings performances from talented local artists across a variety of music genres along with interactive games and delicious food and beverage options.
FREE
407 Food Fair
Saturday, March 12, 2pm
Ivanhoe Brewing Company
Each month will feature a different food theme and you will be able to sample the food offerings from 8-12 food vendors and shop from local vendors all while enjoying the views and brews of Ivanhoe Park Brewing!
Things to do in Orlando March 14-20
Yoga at the Stadium
Wednesday, March 16, 6pm
Camping World Stadium
Enjoy a relaxing, socially distant evening on the field, complete with a 60-minute yoga session with a local instructor and a post-yoga happy hour.
$10
Outdoor Street Party
Thursday, March 17, 2pm-11pm
Promenade at Sunset Walk
Street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and beverage specials, and more! Over 2 dozen restaurants and specialty shops.
FREE
Liam's St. Patrick's Celebration
Thursday, March 17, 11am-1:30am
Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant and Irish Pub
Join us for our biggest event of the year which will feature our Headliner: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at 6PM. Plus-festive entertainment all day long!
$10
Art and Jazz Night
2nd Street and surrounding area, Historic Downtown Sanford
Thursday, March 17, 6pm – 9pm
Stroll the streets and visit the participating locations, all within a comfortable walking distance from one another.
FREE
Plan your St. Patrick's Day with 9 Irish Pubs to Visit + St. Patrick’s Day Events in Orlando
Historic Downtown Clermont Wine Stroll
Friday, March 18, 6:30-9pm
Historic Downtown Clermont
Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at various shops. Tickets will be available beginning at 5:30pm at Optima One Realty.
$20
Orlando Events March 21-31
Cult Classics: Face/Off
Tuesday, March 22, 9:30pm
Enzian Theater
Join us for National Science on Screen night and enjoy an examination of the real-life science behind Face/Off by Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD before the film!
$10
SFJAZZ Collective
Wednesday, March 23, 7:30pm
Dr. Phillip's Center
SFJAZZ Collective's latest project will focus on new compositions by the band, inspired by and in response to the extraordinary social and global issues we have faced over the last year.
Tickets start at $29.50
Art in Bloom
March 24-27
Orlando Museum of Art
Celebrate the return of spring with Art in Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers, a museum-wide showcase of floral interpretations, antique dealers, and lifestyle designs to inspire everyone.
Starts at $20
Uptown Art Expo
Friday, March 25, 6:30pm
Cranes Roost Park
The expo features 140 artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase. The event also features chalk street artists, live music performances, international street cuisine, and old-fashioned festival food.
SIERRA HULL: Concert Under the Stars Series
Friday, March 25, 7pm
Bok Tower Gardens
A co-production of Bok Tower Gardens and the Lake Wales Arts Council.
Tickets start at $40
American Mariachi
March 25-April 10
Mad Cow Theatre
Female mariachi? In the buoyant, funny, and touching American Mariachi , Lucha digs into personal history, tradition, and community to excavate her inner mariachi and her mother’s fading memory. What emerges is a high-energy celebration of female empowerment and glorious live music.
Sip Into Spring Wine Walk
Saturday, March 26, 5pm
Ivanhoe Village
Enjoy curated wines from Tim’s Wine Market at up to 15 locations in Ivanhoe Village. With a red and a white at each stop, attendees can choose at each location. Attendees receive a reusable wine glass to be used at each location throughout the evening.
$40
Diversitastic! Dining Experience: Korea
Saturday, March 27, 1pm
Oshio Korean BBQ
This monthly dining series from FusionFest offers you the chance to immerse yourself into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds, and mindsets of another part of the world. Tickets include a unique full-course menu + drink, along with live entertainment, storytelling and chef talk.
$49.95
More Ideas: Ongoing Orlando Events
Dragons and Fairies
January 28 – March 27
Leu Gardens
Experience this moving story as live actors in beautiful costumes lead you on a 3/4 mile journey. Along the way, you’ll encounter large-scale lighting installations, lots of surprises and animatronic dragons.
$25
View our Reel on Instagram to get a peek
Orlando Solar Bears
Multiple home games through April
Amway Center
Enjoy a budget-friendly date night cheering on our local ECHL hockey team throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Check out our tips for a perfect Solar Bears date night .
Tickets start at $17
Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life
Multiple performance dates and times
Disney Springs
In this first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive. The show is a celebration of life, accentuated by the delightful, mesmerizing movements of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic mastery.
Tickets start at $85
Orlando Magic
Multiple home games through April
Amway Center
Tickets from $19
Movie Mondays
A La Cart Orlando
Monday nights, 7pm or sunset (whichever comes first)
Enjoy a FREE outdoor movie every Monday evening while enjoying food for purchase from the resident food trucks. Sign up for A La Cart's email list to find out which movies are playing each week.
FREE Admission
Tasty Takeover in The Milk District
Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm
The Milk District – E. Robinson St
THE food truck block party in Orlando! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.
FREE Admission
Related: How to Have an Orlando Food Truck Date
Tuesday Trivia
Tuesdays at 7pm
Hourglass Brewing
Head to Hourglass Brewing every Tuesday and join Kendra for some great trivia and brews!
FREE Admission
Piano Bar Show at Jewel
Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights
Jewel Orlando
Dueling Piano players take the stage for a fun night of song requests and sing-alongs! Call (321) 444-5306 after 5pm to get your password for speakeasy entry.
FREE admission with password
Free Friday Nights at the Morse
Fridays from 5-8pm through April
Morse Museum
Receive free admission every Friday night!
FREE Admission
Private Telescope Experience at OSC
Fridays and Saturdays through March 5, 8:30pm or 9:45pm
Orlando Science Center
Spend an evening amongst the stars with a private experience in Orlando Science Center's iconic observatory & planetarium!
$250 for up to 5 people
Related: New Private Stargazing Experience at Orlando Science Center
Winter Garden Farmers Market
Saturdays from 8am-1pm
Downtown Winter Garden
FREE Admission
Fabio's Table
Saturdays, 6pm and 8pm
VINIA Wine & Kitchen
Enjoy an intimate 5-course, wine pairing dining experience hosted by VINIA owner Fabio Perricelli. February Fabio’s Table theme is “Love, Wine, & Food” A seductive menu celebrating Valentine’s Day every Saturday. Plant-based menu option available.
$85; $125 with wine pairings
Weekends at the Winery
Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm
Lakeridge Winery
Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.
FREE admission
Orlando Farmers Market
Sundays from 10am-3pm
Lake Eola Park
FREE Admission
Sunday Jazz Jam
Sundays from 5-8pm
Pilars Loft – Pilars Martini (Downtown Winter Garden)
A community-driven jazz interplay inspired by the 1940’s and ‘50’s ‘old-school’ hang. Each Sunday is unique because you never know what special guests including the best jazz talent in Florida-will drop in for the ‘hang’.
FREE Admission
Disclosure: Some, but not all, of the Orlando events featured in this post are hosted by our valued advertising partners.
