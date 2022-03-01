ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courteney Cox Laces Up in Backless Midi Dress and Strappy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIYAd_0eSVlOQ900

Courteney Cox hit the red carpet in striking style for the premiere of her new Starz show “Shining Vale” in Los Angeles, along with co-stars Mira Sorvino and Greg Kinnear.

The “Friends” actress posed in a black midi dress, which featured elegant flounced sleeves. However, the piece gained a daring element from a square-shaped back cutout with crossed straps, creating a sultry backless silhouette. Cox gave her ensemble a distinct bohemian glamour with layered gold necklaces, rings and small hoop earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Scream” star opted for a matching pair of black pumps. Her leather style featured sharp pointed toes, as well as thin angular front and slingback straps. The pair gained an added edge from two cutouts at its front, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Cox’s pumps elevated her look with a monochrome finish, while adding to its slick and strappy elements.

Cox also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss “Shining Vale,” as well as her cleaning products company Homecourt and a “Friends” cast trip to Las Vegas. The actress wore another all-black outfit for the occasion, featuring a silky blazer with trousers and a plunging lacy top, complete with matching heels. You can view her full interview below.

Pumps like Cox’s premiere pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Cox, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Cox’s style is renowned for its versatile and “everywoman” nature, as she re-wears numerous pieces in her wardrobe. The “Cougar Town” actress often wears neutral knits, denim and suiting that can be mixed, matched and layered with ease. Her shoe style follows a similar route, featuring strappy slingback, platform, peep and pointed-toe pump s and sandals in neutral hues from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Though she does wear heels off-duty, Cox can also be seen in combat, studded and pointed-toe boots from brands like Gucci and Isabel Marant. Adidas slides and sneakers are also some of her casual go-to pairs.

See more stars in sharp pumps in the gallery.

Elevate your next look with sharp pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNcFC_0eSVlOQ900
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMypK_0eSVlOQ900
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Sassie pumps, $150 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQVeG_0eSVlOQ900
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30

Discover Cox’s top red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.

