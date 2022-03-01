WGA East Launches Strike Against Gizmodo Media Group News Sites

Click here to read the full article.

Nearly 100 WGA East -represented newsroom staffers have gone on strike against the Gizmodo Media Group ’s digital news sites – Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Jalopnik. Picket lines went up outside the parent company’s offices in New York City on Tuesday morning in what organizers are calling “the first digital media shop to go on an open-ended strike for a fair contract.”

“The people who create content for GMG are striking for basic benefits and protections,” said Lowell Peterson , the guild’s executive director. “We have picket lines in place – both physical and digital. This is now struck work.”

The walkout began after the union’s second contract with GMG expired Monday at midnight. The WGA East Council voted unanimously to approve the action. Striking staffers include reporters, editors, artists, podcasters, social media specialists and videographers.

The guild, which has been in negotiations with the company since late January, said that “At every step, G/O Media has slowed down the process with a lack of preparedness and stalling tactics. The union has very clear asks of G/O Media: maintain its cap on healthcare costs and add WPATH-compliant Trans-inclusive health coverage, maintain parental leave, and secure guaranteed minimum wage increases.”

In a statement, the strikers said: “In 2015, this union broke new ground when it organized the first digital media union. Now, GMG Union will break ground yet again: We are the first digital media shop to go on an open-ended strike for a fair contract. We didn’t make this decision lightly. After more than a month of bargaining, our shop of workers from Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker, and The Root voted 100% in favor of a strike, with 93% of members voting. We’re fighting for a say in our benefits, WPATH-compliant healthcare offerings, remote work, and equitable salary minimums to match unprecedented financial times. We hope to see our industry colleagues join us on the picket line in New York City. Our fight is your fight.”