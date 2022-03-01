ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

WGA East Launches Strike Against Gizmodo Media Group News Sites

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nearly 100 WGA East -represented newsroom staffers have gone on strike against the Gizmodo Media Group ’s digital news sites – Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Jalopnik. Picket lines went up outside the parent company’s offices in New York City on Tuesday morning in what organizers are calling “the first digital media shop to go on an open-ended strike for a fair contract.”

“The people who create content for GMG are striking for basic benefits and protections,” said Lowell Peterson , the guild’s executive director. “We have picket lines in place – both physical and digital. This is now struck work.”

The walkout began after the union’s second contract with GMG expired Monday at midnight. The WGA East Council voted unanimously to approve the action. Striking staffers include reporters, editors, artists, podcasters, social media specialists and videographers.

‘Nailed It!’ Crew Goes On Strike Against Magical Elves To Win IATSE Contract For Netflix Series

The guild, which has been in negotiations with the company since late January, said that “At every step, G/O Media has slowed down the process with a lack of preparedness and stalling tactics. The union has very clear asks of G/O Media: maintain its cap on healthcare costs and add WPATH-compliant Trans-inclusive health coverage, maintain parental leave, and secure guaranteed minimum wage increases.”

In a statement, the strikers said: “In 2015, this union broke new ground when it organized the first digital media union. Now, GMG Union will break ground yet again: We are the first digital media shop to go on an open-ended strike for a fair contract. We didn’t make this decision lightly. After more than a month of bargaining, our shop of workers from Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker, and The Root voted 100% in favor of a strike, with 93% of members voting. We’re fighting for a say in our benefits, WPATH-compliant healthcare offerings, remote work, and equitable salary minimums to match unprecedented financial times. We hope to see our industry colleagues join us on the picket line in New York City. Our fight is your fight.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Johnny Brown Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Laugh-In’ & Broadway Actor, Musician Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, best known for his role as the housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the TV show Good Times and a Laugh-In regular, has died at 84. No cause of death was given by his family, who announced his March 2 death on Instagram. Daughter and actress Sharon Catherine Brown wrote on Instagram. “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.” Brown had a multi-facted career. He recorded songs and played in a band, appeared on Broadway, and was a television regular, including three seasons as part of the ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: Veteran Actor On ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Dharma & Greg’, Many Other Film/TV Roles Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, a veteran film and television actor who captivated daytime television fans in his role as Burke Devlin on the groundbreaking daytime soap Dark Shadows, has died. He was 88 years old and no cause of death was given. His former costar Kathryn Leigh Scott shared the news on Facebook. “My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning,” Scott wrote. “He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken.” Ryan and Scott played love interests Burke Devlin and Maggie Evans on Dark Shadows. That...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: Raymond Lee To Headline NBC’s Reboot Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Raymond Lee has been cast as the lead in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama. He will play Dr. Ben Seong, a spiritual successor to Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett from the original series. Lee’s Ben Seong is both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap. In the reboot, it’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

G/O Media Workers From Gizmodo, Jezebel, Kotaku and More Go on Strike

Members of a union representing about 100 editorial staffers at G/O Media publications — including Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku, Jalopnik and Gizmodo — have gone on strike after its contract with the company expired Monday at midnight. Gizmodo Media Group Union, organized with the Writers Guild of...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gizmodo Media Group#G O Media#Wga#Collective Bargaining#The Gizmodo Media Group#Lifehacker#The Wga East Council#Wpath#Gmg Union#The Root
Benzinga

WeedTube Launches Petition Demanding Instagram And Other Social Media Sites End Cannabis Censorship

WeedTube, the video-sharing platform for cannabis content, is launching a petition to gather a million signatures to demand that Instagram end its strict censorship of cannabis-related content and update its Community Guidelines to treat all legally operating cannabis businesses equally. "We hope this petition can start a dialogue between Instagram...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Billy Watson Dies: Child Star Of “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” And “In Old Chicago” Was 98

Click here to read the full article. Billy Watson, a child star who was one of the famed Watson Family, the only acting family that has their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, died February 17 of natural causes at age 98 in a Spokane, Washington hospital. Only one member of the family troupe, brother Garry. survives. William “Billy” Watson was remembered in an online announcement on March 1. “He was loving and kind; he could light up a crowded room with his laughter and exuberance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” his family said in...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Harry Launches New Lawsuit Against U.K. Newspaper Group

Prince Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they will use the courts to challenge things they believe are unfair—from Meghan’s high profile win against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after they printed parts of a letter to her father to Harry’s latest legal challenge to the UK’s Home Office over his family's security. This evening, a spokesperson for Prince Harry confirmed to Town & Country that he has filed a new complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited, which publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Milo Ventimiglia To Star In & Produce ‘The Company You Keep’ Drama Pilot At ABC

Click here to read the full article. Milo Ventimiglia has potentially found his next starring vehicle. The This Is Us actor is to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, a con-artist drama that has landed a pilot order at ABC. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher GoFundMe Campaign To Help Ukraine’s Needy Approaches $10M Mark

Click here to read the full article. Mila Kunis hasn’t forgotten where she came from. The actress and husband Ashton Kutcher have launched a fundraiser on the GoFundMe site to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In just one day, the fundraiser has accumulated pledges of $9.3 million. Kutcher and Kunis, the latter a native Ukrainian who came to the US with her parents as a small child, are using the GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes of raising $30 Million, with a $3 Million match by the couple, to benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org. “Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis wrote on the fundraising...
CHARITIES
New Haven Register

U.K. Media Regulator Promises ‘Swift Action’ Against Propaganda After Prime Minister Orders Review of Russian News Channel’s License

U.K. media regulator Ofcom has responded to a request from the U.K. government to review the licence of Russia-backed news channel RT, saying that it will take “swift action.”. More from Variety. Responding to U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ letter on Wednesday, the body’s chief Melanie Dawes wrote back...
U.K.
Deadline

Shane/Nahley Communications Launches Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Practice Headed By Crisanta White

Click here to read the full article. Shane/Nahley Communications has launched a diversity, equity and inclusion practice, which is headed by new hire Crisanta White. Prior to joining the firm, White ran external and internal communications campaigns for a number of consumer and entertainment brands. She managed grassroots publicity efforts for major studios including Fox, Paramount, Lionsgate and Disney. She was previously a marketing manager at Hittsquad Entertainment in Atlanta after having started her career at Stanton & Company in LA. White’s appointment follows another significant addition to Shane/Nahley, which was founded by communications vets David Shane and Sue Fleishman in January...
BUSINESS
Deadline

WNBA All-Star Player Brittney Griner Detained By Russians For Alleged Drug Violations

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s Customs Service has detained and accused WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner of having vape cartridges in her luggage that contained hashish oil. The service said Saturday that Griner was detained at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The incident happened in February, which means Griner has been in custody for at least several days. A statement from the customs service did not identify the player, but said she had won two Olympic gold medals with the United States. News agency TASS, citing a law enforcement source, identified the player as Griner. A criminal case has been opened...
BASKETBALL
BBC

Prince Harry launches libel claim against Daily Mail group

Prince Harry has begun a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his spokesperson has confirmed to the BBC. Court documents show the Duke of Sussex filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited on Wednesday. It is understood the claim relates to an article published by...
POLITICS
Deadline

Ukraine: Media Groups Join Together For ‘United News’ & Urge World To Turn Off Russian Channels

Click here to read the full article. Ukraine’s biggest media groups have united to broadcast one all-encompassing news service to cover the conflict, as they urge the world to impose “media sanctions” and turn off Russian channels. In a statement in the past hour, 1+1 Media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group said they are now showing one newscast entitled United News, which is “promptly providing comprehensive information from different regions of the country.” The media groups, the four largest in Ukraine, are taking it in turns to helm the show, which has been forged with the co-operation of the Ministry...
EUROPE
inputmag.com

Russia reportedly bans Western social media apps and news sites

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a major bill into law “criminalizing fake news about the Russian Armed Forces and calls for anti-Russian sanctions,” according to state media outlet, RIA. Additionally, Russia’s department focused on telecommunications and censorship, Roskomnadzor, confirmed the country would be banning access to Facebook in response to Meta’s recent decision to block media outlets like RT News.
INTERNET
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Accredits Seven Training Programs For Intimacy Coordinators

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA has accredited seven intimacy-coordinator training programs to help expand the pool of qualified intimacy coordinators, who serve as advocates and liaisons between actors and production in scenes involving nudity and simulated sex. “Having experienced, qualified intimacy coordinators on set,” the union said, “helps to ensure that SAG-AFTRA members who are filming scenes with nudity or simulated sex are able to work in a manner that maintains their personal and professional dignity while realizing the director’s creative vision.” SAG-AFTRA, which established protocols for intimacy coordinators two years ago, says that the accreditation of the training...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ Lawsuits Targeting Those With Deep Pockets, Not The Actual Negligent Parties

Click here to read the full article. Alec Baldwin claims the wrong people are being charged in lawsuits related to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set. Speaking Saturday at the Boulder International Film Festival, Baldwin told moderator Rod Bostwick “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted, rather than those who were potentially negligent in the incident. “What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said, as reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy