Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is outlining his plans for getting a handle on slum lords and code violators. The Mayor says he wants to add a new prosecutor position just to focus on going after code and quality of life case in City Court. Also, as part of his initiative to crackdown on run-down and dangerous parcels that drag down property values in neighborhoods, the Republican says he plans to hire a new Code and Building Inspector, amend the City Code Ordinances to shorten the height of grass and weeds that count as a violation and create a subdivision in the Parks Department to handle property maintenance complaints.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO