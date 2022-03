NOTTINGHAM, MD—A water main break in the Nottingham area has left several residents without water. The break was reported near the intersection of Mitnick Road and Santee Road (21236) in the Belmont South community. The water has been shut off to many residences while crews inspect the main and make repairs. Motorists should use caution in the area. Councilman David … Continue reading "Water main break reported in Nottingham" The post Water main break reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO