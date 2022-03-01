ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Raith send controversial striker David Goodwillie back to Clyde on loan

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8tkf_0eSVhNgG00

Cinch Scottish League One side Clyde have confirmed the loan signing of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie from Raith until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, had joined Raith from The Bully Wee at the end of the January transfer window.

As a result of the move, several prominent supporters, directors and sponsors, including high-profile author Val McDermid , withdrew their backing of Raith while two of the six club directors quit.

Raith subsequently apologised, confirming Goodwillie would not be playing for them and they reviewed the forward’s contractual position, having signed a two-and-a-half year deal, as well the composition of their board.

On Tuesday, Clyde announced Goodwillie would now be spending the rest of the campaign back at Broadwood.

“Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season,” a Clyde club statement read.

“This enables David to return to first-team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time.”

A brief statement from Raith read: “The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

“We would like to thank Clyde FC for their co-operation.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Challenge Cup: Barrow Raiders to play Workington Town live on BBC

Venue: Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 March Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live streaming on BBC iPlayer, app and BBC Sport website. Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders and Workington Town will play their Challenge Cup fifth-round tie in front of the BBC cameras on Sunday, 13 March. The two Championship...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ryan Hall rewarded for Hull KR performances with England squad return

Veteran winger Ryan Hall has earned an England recall, alongside seven uncapped players.Hall, 34, is named in coach Shaun Wane’s 30-strong squad for his first training session of 2022 ahead of the mid-season game against the Combined Nations All Stars and the delayed World Cup in the autumn.The former Leeds favourite, now enjoying a new lease of life with Hull KR, made the last of his 38 England appearances against New Zealand in Denver in 2018 when he scored his 35th try in a 36-18 victory.The new faces are the St Helens trio of Lewis Dodd, Matty Lees and Jack...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Goodwillie
Person
Val Mcdermid
The Independent

Clyde women’s team quit after David Goodwillie’s return

Clyde Ladies players have said they no longer want to play for the club after the return of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie to the men’s squad.The Cinch Scottish League One side confirmed they signed the 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, on loan from Raith Rovers until the end of the season.In a statement, the Clyde Ladies squad said they will no longer play for the club as a result.The statement said: “We can today confirm the general manager/secretary of Clyde Ladies has resigned on hearing the...
WORLD
The Independent

Boreham Wood ready to celebrate cup run despite disappointment at Everton defeat

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard was “gutted” his side could not put up more of a challenge in their 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park but admits his players will celebrate with a few beers after an incredible FA Cup run.Everton striker Salomon Rondon’s second-half double – the first goals conceded by the Vanarama National League side in the competition this season in their sixth tie – ended their participation, but their exit against top-flight opposition 77 places above them was no disgrace.“What this group of players have achieved, what this club has achieved, has been fantastic,” said Garrard.“I am just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bully Wee#Raith Rovers
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
UEFA
SB Nation

Klopp: No Plans to Send Kelleher On Loan

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool FC’s FA Cup 5th round tie against Norwich City, manager Jürgen Klopp was asked about League cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher’s long-term future at the club. At 23 years old, and with a chance to nail down his spot as Ireland’s number one goalkeeper, there are still concerns over whether Kelleher will seek out regular football. That’s natural given that there is a world-class keeper in Alisson Becker, who at 29 years old, has plenty of years left in his spot. According to Klopp, if Kelleher moves on, it won’t be because of him or the club:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Collingwood hoping for positive update after Ollie Robinson back spasm

England interim coach Paul Collingwood admitted his concern at seeing Ollie Robinson suffer a back injury on Thursday, but he has not given up hope of a positive update ahead of next week’s first Test against the West Indies.Robinson departed in discomfort on the third morning of the warm-up clash against the CWI President’s XI in Antigua and will not feature on the fourth and final day.He suffered similar problems during his previous competitive outing, England’s Ashes humiliation in Hobart back in January, and there were public criticisms of his conditioning by the management on that trip.Having taken the divisive decision...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Van Gerwen routs Peter Wright in final after finding Premier League form

Michael Van Gerwen finally arrived at the 2022 Premier League after whitewashing world champion Peter Wright in the final on his way to winning round four in Exeter.The Dutchman produced some of his best form to breeze past Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith before stepping it up even further against Wright in the final, cruising to a 6-0 victory.Van Gerwen had an off-colour 2021 and made a slow start to the revamped tournament this year but found his groove, dropping just three legs across his three matches to move up to second in the overall table, a point behind Wright.𝗠𝘃𝗚...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Peterborough vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City will look to keep their hopes of an historic treble alive as they travel to Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.While the Premier League title and that elusive Champions League trophy are the main focuses for Pep Guardiola’s men this season, winning the FA Cup for the seventh time in the club’s history is also firmly on the agenda.Standing between City and a spot in the quarter-finals are a Peterborough side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, eight points adrift of safety, without a league win since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Celtic and Rangers confirm historic derby game in Australia

Celtic and Rangers will play an Old Firm derby outside Scotland for the first time at the Sydney Super Cup in Australia on 20 November. After Celtic announced their participation on Tuesday, without naming the opposition, Rangers have now confirmed they too are involved. Australian A-League clubs Sydney FC and...
SPORTS
SkySports

RFL investigating homophobic abuse allegation from Warrington Wolves' Rob Butler

The 23-year-old reported an incident to the referee during the Wolves reserves' 22-18 defeat by Huddersfield Giants last weekend. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the 19th minute of the match after Butler was penalised for a late tackle, although the report from the match referee states he did not hear what was reported to have been said so could not take any action other than placing it on report.
RUGBY
The Independent

Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson issues further highlights absence of England duo

The shadows of James Anderson and Stuart Broad loomed large over the third morning of England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies after fitness issues saw Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson temporarily withdrawn from the match.With just five days to go before the series opener, the tourists were forced to continue their only practice game in Antigua without two members of the first-choice XI.Having controversially omitted both Anderson and Broad, the two leading wicket-takers in England’s Test history, injury concerns in the bowling ranks were the last thing the tourists will have wanted.Wood, the standout quick during a dismal Ashes...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy