Luke Skywalker Cosplayer Uses ASL With 'Star Wars' Fan in Wholesome Video

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has some newly unearthed concept art that reveals a very different death scene for Leia. Concept artist Phil Saunders posted the artwork of Carrie Fisher's character in a bed on the Tantive IV. In a movie wrapped up in legacy, it makes a lot of sense for J.J. Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio to try and bring her journey full circle. For those who don't know, Leia Organa made her Star Wars debut on Tantive IV, which was the first starship to appear in the entire franchise. Back in A New Hope, that message would have led to this ending, tying a nice bow on everything she had accomplished. But, in the end, the decision was made to have more of the characters she influenced around instead. The scene on Ajan Kloss did move the audience in its own way. However, it's still fun to see Saunders' work and wonder what could have been. Check it out for yourself right here.

