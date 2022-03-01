ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Park District Offering Gift Cards When You Get A COVID Shot At The Gage Park Clinic

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– You can get a $50 gift card Tuesday just for getting the COVID vaccine.

The pop-up clinic at the Gage Park Fieldhouse on West 55th Street starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m.

Anyone 5 and up can get a COVID shot.

IN THIS ARTICLE
