Beaver, PA

Giant Eagle looking to hire for future GetGo in Center Twp.

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago

CENTER TWP. — In a message this week to The Times, Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts confirmed the new GetGo café and market is currently under construction and expected to open in late spring.

The GetGo, which will be 6,100 square feet, is at the intersection of Frankfort and Brodhead roads near the Beaver Valley Mall, which was the space that was once occupied by a former Toys R' Us store, before it was closed and demolished.

"The new GetGo site could not have been possible without the cooperation of our partners with Center Township," Roberts said.

He said as the store is preparing to open, they are looking to hire dozens of team members. Those interested in applying can do so by going to Jobs.GiantEagle.com.

