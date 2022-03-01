ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dog Trainer Dies Heroically Saving Pets From House Fire

By Kate Fowler
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit dog trainer was said to have been running in and out of the house to save his dogs along with a client's American...

Comments / 6

Rhok
1d ago

The furbabies are at our mercy so I don't blame him. I would do the same thing. RIP Sweet Soul. 🙏

CBH
1d ago

As a trainer , I would do the same . HOWEVER! Train your dogs to go the front door when the smoke alarm goes off!! Not hard to do. Have someone set of the alarm, take the dogs to the front door and give them a real special treat. Repeat till they run to the door the minute they hear the alarm. It may take a couple of days but it may save their lives and yours!!!

Nancy Stoepker
2d ago

so very sad, warm thoughts for his family and friends.

The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
