ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MPs awarded £2,200 pay rise in recognition of ‘dramatically increased’ workload

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bywry_0eSVgsD800

The basic salary of MPs is due to increase by more than £2,000 after the independent watchdog decided to upgrade their annual earnings.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has announced that the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022-23 will be 2.7% – the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees last year.

It will bring the overall salary from £81,932 to £84,144 from April 1 2022 – an increase of £2,212 per year.

It is right that MPs are paid fairly for the responsibility and the unseen work they do helping their constituents, which dramatically increased last year

Richard Lloyd, Ipsa

The move comes as Britons face a cost of living squeeze in April, with national insurance contributions going up to fund the NHS backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the energy cap rising by more than 50%.

But Richard Lloyd , Ipsa’s chair, said it was “right” that MPs are “paid fairly”, particularly with their work “dramatically” increasing in the past 12 months.

Ipsa said the decision was “in line” with its previous ruling in 2015 to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

It is the first increase in MPs’ pay for two years, as pay remained unchanged in 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis, the watchdog said in a statement.

Mr Lloyd said: “This is the first increase in pay for MPs in two years and follows the average of increases across the public sector last year.

“MPs play a vital role in our democracy and this is reflected in their pay.

“It is right that MPs are paid fairly for the responsibility and the unseen work they do helping their constituents, which dramatically increased last year.

“For Parliament to reflect society, it is vital that people from all walks of life can be an MP.”

The Taxpayers’ Alliance said working households were likely to be “furious” about MPs’ earnings being increased while they “face crippling tax hikes”.

“Elected officials should show restraint and only accept rises when economic conditions allow,” said the pressure group’s chief executive John O’Connell.

Ipsa was created in 2009 largely as a response to the MPs’ expenses scandal in a bid to make expenses more transparent and make independent decisions on salary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits middle income families face cost-of-living crisis

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...
ECONOMY
The Independent

MPs awarded £2,200 pay rise as Britain faces cost of living squeeze

The watchdog governing MPs’ pay has decided to increase the salary of the UK’s elected representatives by £2,200 from next month.The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said basic pay would rise from £81,932 to £84,144 in April – a move likely to spark outrage given the cost of living squeeze faced by millions of families.The annual increase to MPs’ salaries will be 2.7 per cent, the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees, following a two-year freeze in the wake of the Covid crisis.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about a pay rise for...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'A sick April Fool's joke': Families are left 'furious' at MPs' £2,200 pay rise due to come in next month on day household energy bills will rocket as cost of living crisis hits home

Families have been left 'infuriated' at MPs 2.7 per cent annual pay rise next month after a watchdog declared that they have been working harder during the pandemic. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority said politicians' salaries will go up from £81,932 to £84,144 and MPs will receive £2,212 more for the year from 1 April 2022.
ECONOMY
BBC

MPs to get £2,200 pay rise next month

MPs will get a £2,212 pay rise on 1 April, seeing an MP's basic salary go up to £84,144 a year. The 2.7% rise will come in the same week that millions of workers see their wages hit by a National Insurance increase. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mps#Britons#Nhs#Https T Co Spy0lmnccl#For Parliament
The Independent

Fruit and veg vouchers could be given on prescription by GPs to poorer families in bid to ‘level up’ health

Fresh fruit and vegetable vouchers could be given to families to help them eat more healthily under government plans announced to ‘level up’ across the UK.Doctors could be given powers to prescribe tokens, cooking lessons and nutritional education in a bid to tackle Britain’s growing obesity problem.The UK ranks among the worst countries in Europe for obesity, with two in three adults overweight.The causes of obesity are complex and varied.Experts say the quality and quantity of cheaper food products available in the UK is a factor in its obesity problem.In its levelling up white paper published on Tuesday, the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Households could get £150 energy rebate quicker with direct debit, say councils

Households eligible for a £150 energy rebate payment may get their money more quickly by setting up a direct debit to pay their council tax, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said.Getting the money to council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements could take longer as local authorities will need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme and carry out checks, the LGA added.The Government previously announced a package of support known as the Energy Bills Rebate to help households with rising energy costs, worth £9.1 billion in 2022-23.This includes a £150 council tax rebate for households in England...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sarwar proposes new rights for bereaved families seeking truth

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has announced plans for bereaved families to have more rights and power in the wake of Milly Main’s death in the Glasgow hospital infection scandal.Mr Sarwar will push for changes in the law to give families better access to legal advice and representation and create an independent public advocate role to act on their behalf.He will also call for the duty of candour – where some public bodies must tell those affected if an unintended or unexpected incident appears to have caused harm or death – to be extended to other organisations such as the police.Currently,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Slate

The Jobs Report Was Misleading Us All Last Year

Economists widely expected Friday’s jobs report to be a dud thanks to the omicron wave, which left millions of Americans sick at home throughout the month. It turns out that they needn’t have worried. The U.S. added a strong 467,000 jobs in January as hiring mostly plowed through the effects of the virus, according to the government’s monthly data release. COVID did sideline more than 3.6 million workers during the month, more than at any other point in the pandemic, but not enough to derail the labor market recovery.
JOBS
BBC

Net zero: Tory faction tests Johnson support for climate target

Can Prime Minister Boris Johnson's commitment to climate action survive soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine? A band of Conservative MPs is pushing for a rethink. As the government of former Prime Minister Theresa May buckled under the strains of Brexit, MPs briefly put their quarrels aside to partake in a unanimous cheer of "aye".
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Secrecy row over why Scottish investment bank boss quit

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shutting down scrutiny" after refusing to tell MSPs why the boss of Scotland's national investment bank quit. Eilidh Mactaggart abruptly left her post at the government-funded bank last week, but did not give further details. Ministers have repeatedly refused to answer questions on the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain revokes mandatory COVID shots for health workers

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from March 15. Health minister Sajid Javid in January said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Conservative MPs vote against move to make misogyny a hate crime

Conservative MPs have rejected an attempt to protect make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in a bid to offer women greater police protection.Tory backbenchers backed the government, as MPs voted 314 to 190 to remove a Lords amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill aimed at making misogyny a hate crime.Labour MP Stella Creasy condemned the government’s refusal to listen to women – telling policing minister Kit Malthouse he could go home without looking over his shoulder but “many of us can’t”.Speaking in support of the move make misogyny a hate crime, the MP for...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Covid vaccine mandate that forced care homes to sack 40,000 unjabbed workers will finally be ditched in a fortnight — but will they want to come back?

No10's highly-controversial 'no jab, no job' rule in care homes is being revoked in a fortnight, the Government revealed today. Nearly 40,000 unvaccinated staff lost their jobs in England in November when the policy came into effect. Ministers announced their intention to remove the mandate last month pending a consultation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

First class stamps to increase by 10p to 95p from April

The price of a first class stamp is to increase by 10p to 95p, the Royal Mail has announced.Second class stamps will increase by 2p to 68p, with the new prices coming into effect on April 4.Royal Mail said there has been a long-term decline in letter usage, coupled with rising inflation.Letter volumes have fallen by more than 60% since their peak in 2004/5 and by around 20% since the start of the pandemic.These price changes are necessary to ensure we can continue to maintain and invest in the one-price-goes-anywhere universal service for future generationsRoyal MailNick Landon, chief commercial officer...
BUSINESS
BBC

Taxpayer left to pay billions due to Covid fraud, say MPs

Mistakes, waste and fraud that led to billions of pounds of Covid loan support being lost were "unacceptable", the head of a group of MPs has said. Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said taxpayers will be exposed to financial risks for decades. Previous official figures estimated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tacoma News Tribune

Pay Rises Don’t Cover Increasing Costs for Low-Wage Workers

It has been said that it’s a lot easier to become rich by starting rich than by starting poor. That has now been confirmed by a Penn Wharton Budget Model report. It showed that employed households with income under $20,000 saw their earnings increase by only one-third of their cost of living increase in 2021.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy