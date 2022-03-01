ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson contradicts Liz Truss’s claim that UK govt supports Brits fighting in Ukraine

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson has contradicted Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to insist the Government is not actively supporting British volunteers who want to join the fight against Russia in Ukraine .

The Prime Minister said no Nato countries are contemplating becoming actively involved in repelling Moscow’s invasion, with Ukraine not being a member of the defence alliance.

Ms Truss said over the weekend that she would “absolutely” support British nationals who chose to join the fight, with a number of Britons keen to fight against Vladimir Putin.

The Independent

The Independent

