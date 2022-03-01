ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

By Pa
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEwdN_0eSVgkOY00

A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.

The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire , honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqIZc_0eSVgkOY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47W2OU_0eSVgkOY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qShkU_0eSVgkOY00

In Winchester , choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LuBm_0eSVgkOY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XtbR_0eSVgkOY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vlxm_0eSVgkOY00

In Derbyshire , the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.

The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci6Wd_0eSVgkOY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgu6j_0eSVgkOY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242xnx_0eSVgkOY00

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#Shrove Tuesday#Pancake#Royal Shrovetide Football#Shrovetide#The Atherstone Ball Game
The Independent

The Independent

