ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Henry Winkler to star in racy Israeli TV series

By Caleb Guedes-Reed
Forward
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Jewish actor Henry Winkler will star in a new show on Israeli television in Hebrew and English that is being called a “U.S.-Israel crossover” series. In “Chansi,” the man who brought us...

forward.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Henry Winkler to Lead Upcoming Israeli & U.S. Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’

Emmy-winning actor Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy series Chanshi, an Israeli/U.S. crossover currently in talks with U.S. and international broadcasters. According to Deadline, the series, created by actress/writer Aleeza Chanowitz, revolves around the titular Chanshi (Chanowitz), a young religious girl from the Jewish community in Brooklyn who decides to disobey her family and immigrate to Israel just before her wedding.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Israeli#Jta#Orthodox#Jewish Telegraphic Agency
EW.com

Dakota Johnson says mom Melanie Griffith is still processing The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is an elegy on maternal ambivalence. Based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, the psychological drama tells the intertwining stories of Leda (Olivia Colman), a college professor and divorcee who becomes fixated on a woman, Nina (Dakota Johnson), and her young daughter while on vacation at a quiet seaside town in Greece. A mother herself, Leda's fixation resurrects dark memories from her past.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Amanda Bynes’ Net Worth: See How the Actress Made Her Money From Stage Plays to Hollywood Movies

Amanda Bynes is one of the nation’s most well-known actresses. From her hit series The Amanda Show to her iconic role in She’s the Man, the movie star has had plenty of onscreen opportunities to rack up what she’s worth. But as of recently, the public hasn’t seen many cinematic appearances from Amanda. The actress has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Amanda makes her money, keep reading.
MUSIC
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise, 59, Reveals Major Arm Muscles As He Pilots Helicopter Himself Filming MI:8 — Photos

The hunky action star showed off his fit physique before hopping in a helicopter to perform his own stunts in South Africa. Tom Cruise proved once again that there is no stunt he can’t tackle himself! While filming the next installment of Mission Impossible, 59-year-old actor attempted death-defying feats in South Africa on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The hunky action star showed off his bulging biceps and toned physique in a tight tee and jeans before he hopped in a helicopter to flaunt his aviation experience and bravery for Mission Impossible 8, as seen in photos here, via Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Are Back Together 4 Years After Separating: It’s Been ‘Wonderful’

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have been pulling a Bennifer since 2000 and we didn’t even know it! Here’s how they rekindled their relationship during the pandemic. Ben Stiller ,56, and Christine Taylor, 50, have pulled a Bennifer and are back together again! The Zoolander actor revealed he got back together with his estranged wife. Believe it or not, the quarantine is what rekindled their romance. Ben explained that he moved back in with Christine and their kids Ella Olivia Stiller, 19, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, 16 during the coronavirus pandemic and that’s when their feelings for each other came back.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy