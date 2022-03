Over the past 40 years, changes in our urban environment and diet have had a major impact on our lifestyles. We are more sedentary and the quality of our diet and sleep is at its lowest in decades. These changes, coupled with an increase in life expectancy, are associated with an increase in the number of people with "cardiometabolic" diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, certain cancers and even certain neurodegenerative diseases.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO