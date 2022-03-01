ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

WizKids WarLock Dungeon Tiles Review

By Giaco Furino
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour trusty broadsword gleams in the torchlight as you look to your compatriots adventuring with you in this dank cavern. You signal for your archer to take the high ground and line up the perfect shot against the Gnoll raiders as your wizard prepares a spell of warding. The cavern walls...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Demon Lord Figure

WizKids has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons premium figure of one of the game's most iconic Demon Lords. Earlier this week, WizKids announced it would be producing an Icons of the Realms premium figure of Yeenoghu, the demon lord of gnolls. Like previous Demon Lord figures announced by WizKids, the figure appears to be based off of Yeenoghu's depiction in Volo's Guide to Monsters. The figure will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $79.99. You can check out an early look at the figure below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WizKids Brings In Two New Dragons for Dungeons & Dragons Line

WizKids' ever-growing line of Dungeons & Dragons dragons is getting bigger. Over the past week, WizKids has revealed two new additions to its Dungeons & Dragons – Icons of the Realm line. The first is a new Adult Silver Dragon figure, which can be viewed below. This is the second Adult Metallic Dragon produced by WizKids, following the Adult Gold Dragon released earlier this year. Because Metallic Dragons are typically represented as "good" dragons, they haven't typically been produced as a "miniature." However, WizKids has plans to produce figures of all three kinds of dragons – chromatic, gem, and metallic – with both gem dragons and metallic dragons still in the pipeline. The Adult Silver Dragon will cost $99 and will be released in July 2022.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warhammer#Tile#Video Game#Gnoll#Wizkids#Town Village Tiles
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
RPG
TechRadar

I won't buy a Steam Deck until Valve fixes these issues

After several months of delay, the Steam Deck is finally due to arrive on February 25 for those who were able to pre-order the console. Valve’s latest venture into gaming hardware is expected to toe the line between PC and handheld consoles, allowing gamers to enjoy their Steam library on the go.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Deus Ex and System Shock creator has a new game in the works

Warren Spector, the acclaimed video game producer behind Deus Ex, System Shock, and Epic Mickey, is heading the development of a brand new title. The upcoming game is under development at OtherSide Entertainment, the same studio currently working on System Shock 3, and is described as an immersive sim (think Deathloop or BioShock).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Babylon’s Fall is the latest PS5 console exclusive – and it looks like it’s flopped

Babylon’s Fall, the latest online hack-and-slash action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, has launched to a thoroughly tepid reception. Released on PS5, PS4 and PC on March 3, the game looks to have struggled to pull in an audience, peaking at only 650 concurrent players on Steam since launch (thanks, VGC). At press time, its PC player count is floating at a rather meager 574, after dipping to a low of 66 a few hours earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ demo is available now

A demo is now available for Kirby And The Forgotten Land, which is launching on Nintendo Switch later this month. The demo contains three levels from the first world in Kirby And The Forgotten Land and includes a boss fight and trial of the new Mouthful Mode. Players can download the demo now and try out the game ahead of its launch on March 25 (via Eurogamer).
VIDEO GAMES
Architectural Digest

5 Bathrooms With Incredible Tiles to Inspire Your Renovation

Bathroom tile ideas and trends have really been all over the map during the last several decades—anywhere from color-coordinated to Deco-themed to over-the-top luxury. And though it’s true that even the simplest white, square tiles can look good in a bathroom, we’ve seen a lot of impressive ways designers and homeowners upgrade even the tiniest powder rooms with refreshing, exciting tile work—talk about genius bathroom tile ideas. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to design a new bathroom on a budget or planning on a major renovation, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite bathroom tile ideas to spark that new loo look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Graveler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are trying to evolve Graveler into Golem in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Graveler's evolution is an interesting process. Graveler has five spawn locations, including the Obsidian Fieldlands. As a Rock and Ground type Pokemon, Graveler is strongest against Electric types. It is weakest against Water and Grass types. Its base form is Geodude, Hisuian Pokedex number #046. Graveler is the First Evolution, and its Hisuian Pokedex number is #047. Golem is the Final Evolution, with a Hisuian Pokedex number of #048.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Release Date, News & Update: Nintendo Unlikely To Drop Sequel In 2022? 'BOTW 2' Reportedly To Be Available On Switch With Several DLCs

Here is everything we know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Many gamers are thrilled about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Speculations about its release in 2022 have been making rounds for quite some time already. However, Nintendo has remained tight-lipped on the details of the imminent sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Call of Duty Warzone Patch Notes and Updates

Finally, Season Two of the Call of Duty Vanguard edition of Warzone is upon us. Here, we take a look at some of the Call of Duty Warzone new patch notes and updates. Many of which cause a lot of discussions when it comes to what is coming to the Warzone scene in relation to the map, Caldera.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Deals Reminder: 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $29 and it comes with some great features. Plus a range of different courses to teach you how to become a game developer.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

DICE reworking Battlefield 2042 maps, says future maps will be smaller

After a rough launch period for Battlefield 2042, developer DICE updated players on key design changes for its shooter in a blog post Thursday morning. The studio says it has discovered some pain points across all of Battlefield 2042’s maps — although these issues are prominent in some maps more than others — and revealed changes coming in season one to help alleviate the problems, as well as plans to build smaller maps in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Is Already Coming After The Steam Deck

The Steam Deck has officially launched, receiving high praise from critics and influencers for its mobility and performance. It has also been praised as an excellent emulation machine, letting people run games from older systems with ease. While fans who missed out on pre-orders might have to wait a bit before getting one, the people who do have one seem to be enjoying it. People have been sharing images and videos of emulation online, praising their newfound access to older titles. This has drawn the ire of one video game company, notorious for being extremely anti-emulation.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review in progress

Looking back on Destiny’s original release in 2014 and comparing it to what Bungie has accomplished with Destiny 2, it's almost as if we've been playing a completely different game. Over the years, through regular story content drops, quality of life revisions, and expansions, Destiny 2 has reached the pinnacle of what Bungie set out to accomplish with its looter shooter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy