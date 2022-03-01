WizKids WarLock Dungeon Tiles Review

WizKids' ever-growing line of Dungeons & Dragons dragons is getting bigger. Over the past week, WizKids has revealed two new additions to its Dungeons & Dragons – Icons of the Realm line. The first is a new Adult Silver Dragon figure, which can be viewed below. This is the second Adult Metallic Dragon produced by WizKids, following the Adult Gold Dragon released earlier this year. Because Metallic Dragons are typically represented as "good" dragons, they haven't typically been produced as a "miniature." However, WizKids has plans to produce figures of all three kinds of dragons – chromatic, gem, and metallic – with both gem dragons and metallic dragons still in the pipeline. The Adult Silver Dragon will cost $99 and will be released in July 2022.

