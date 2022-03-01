ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West Review

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Forbidden West is a notably more confident sequel. It hits the ground running, picking up directly after the events of the last game, and expands the world in fascinating new directions. It takes the fundamental elements of its predecessor and improves upon them, broadening the scope and scale of the...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashly Burch
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Adventure Game#Go West#Game Mechanics#Video Game#Polish#American#Guerilla Games
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy