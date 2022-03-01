ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria: Zendaya expresses hope for Rue’s sobriety in season three

By Inga Parkel
 2 days ago

Zendaya has expressed hope for her Euphoria character Rue’s sobriety in the next season of the show.

The first two seasons depicted Rue’s struggle with drugs and her resistance towards getting clean.

Zendaya discussed her character’s troubled journey in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as well as her connection to Rue: “There’s a dark place that hits right in the middle of the season. And it was painful for everyone involved with making it,” Zendaya said.

She continued: “I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This can’t be the end of her story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain.’”

Midway through the season, Zendaya shared an Instagram post defending Rue, saying she still “has a redemptive quality”.

As for the future of her character’s sobriety, Zendaya added: “I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs.”

She concluded: “So, if you can hold onto that, if you can bear with her through those painful moments, if you can still root for her, then maybe there is some hope at the end.”

As yet there has been no official announcement about when Euphoria will return.

