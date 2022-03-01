ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Toddler with autism who doesn’t like physical touch ‘slowly’ lets sister be more affectionate

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213Dgt_0eSVenyJ00

A mother has revealed how her toddler with autism , who doesn’t like physical touch, has “slowly” let his baby sister be more affectionate with him.

On TikTok, @alexjayyy06 frequently shares videos about her life as a mother of five kids, with the account dedicated to topics including how she cares for her child with autism and her journey with adoption.

In one video shared last December, the TikToker showed her son sitting next to his baby sister. At the start of the clip, her daughter could be seen repeatedly placing her hand on her big brother and clenching onto his pyjamas.

“Our son has autism and doesn’t like touch,” the text over the video reads. “But our daughter doesn’t know that and that’s okay. Because he’s slowly letting her in and he’s very gentle with her.”

As the baby sister touched her brother’s onesie, he could be seen gently pushing her hand away. However, as the clip transitioned to a different shot, the baby could be seen touching her older brother’s cheek and holding his hand, which caused him to smile.

Towards the end of the video, the TikToker’s son could be seen cuddling with his sister and giving her a hug, which he initiated.

“Their bond is everything,” the text over the video continued.

As of 1 March, the video has more than 10.4m views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding the brother and sister’s relationship.

@alexjayyy06

Autism Mama \ud83d\udc99 #ShareTheMagic #momsoftiktok #asd #autismawareness #autismtoddler #toddlersoftiktok #fypシ #fyp #autism

♬ Happiest Year - Jaymes Young

“His baby sister is going to be the one to show him little things that will be okay,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “He was so patient and loving to her! What beautiful children you have!”

Someone else wrote: “The way he’s slowly returning the love is overwhelmingly touching. I see [nothing] but big things for your babies.”

Other TikTok users shared their own experiences with family members who have autism.

“My brother has autism and when I was baby we were like this too,” one viewer wrote. “Now that we’re older he’s always hugging me and laying his on me…You got this!!!”

In a follow-up video , @alexjayyy06 responded to a comment asking if the toddler lets his mother cuddle him or not.

@alexjayyy06

Reply to @lilly_rod_33

♬ I Love You - Baby Music

The mother explained that she couldn’t hold her son until he was about one to two months old, as “he cried to be put down.” However, around nine months old, he “started giving kisses” but they would always “ask [each other] first” before doing so.

“After meltdowns sometimes, he lets us hold him,” the text over the clip reads. “He initiates touch only if wants it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic , a child with autism spectrum disorder may have “repetitive patterns of behaviour.” Some of the signs can include being “unusually sensitive to light, sound or touch.”

While there isn’t a specific strategy that works for everyone, when it comes to managing autism symptoms, treatment can include “behaviour and communication therapies” and “educational therapies,” according to the Mayo Clinic . Alternative therapies can also be sensory-based and include therapists working with autistic people who have problems tolerating “touch, balance and hearing.”

The Independent has contacted @alexjayyy06 for comment.

Comments / 20

Erica Pavel
2d ago

my autistic 6 year old just started playing with his 2 yr old brother. I love it. these are truly blessing moments.

Reply
16
Carolyn Williams
2d ago

nice! all we have to do is stop telling people autistic children don't like to be touched! they let who they want touch them and they touch who they want!

Reply(3)
5
tina bundy
2d ago

I cried ;it was amazing to see he is coming around . just beautiful. Thanks for sharing

Reply
10
Related
iheart.com

Mom Shamed For Giving Daughter Food With Offensive Message Hidden In It

Most moms and dads find parenting incredibly rewarding, but even the best parents can find raising children challenging. When times are tough, especially with younger kids, it can be difficult for mothers and fathers to express exactly how they are feeling. Well one frustrated mother found a creative way to vent to her young child, and she shared video of it on TikTok.
KIDS
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaymes Young
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Autism Spectrum Disorder#For Your Babies#Alexjayyy06#Tiktoker
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Mother left her COVID-stricken baby in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours before the infant succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help

The 26-year-old mother reportedly left her COVID-ill 3-month-old baby son in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours without adult supervision or food or electricity. Doctors said the baby succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help. An autopsy determined that the infant died of Coronavirus complications. The mother said her son was congested and wheezing. He also had an old man dry cough and was trying to gasp for air. The mother reportedly tried to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: Tributes to ‘Octomum’ who lost all eight of her babies as dies from cancer aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy