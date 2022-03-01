ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Owen Pick plans to enjoy Winter Paralympic experience after excessive pressure in 2018

By James Reid
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnLXa_0eSVeYgI00

Snowboarder Owen Pick is determined to simply enjoy his time on the slopes in Beijing 2022 after putting too much pressure on himself at his first Winter Paralympic Games four years ago.

Pick is competing in his second Paralympics – which get underway in China later this week ­– after finishing ninth in both the snowboard cross and banked slalom events at PyeongChang 2018 .

The Army veteran lost his leg in Afghanistan after stepping on an IED aged just 18 and picked up snowboarding as part of his recovery.

He has since become a world-class competitor with a number of medals on the international stage but the 30-year-old is wary of hyping himself up too much as he feels he did before PyeongChang four years ago.

“I went into the last Games and there was so much expectation on my head, I put so much pressure on myself,” admitted Pick. “I was doing interviews saying I’m going to bring back medals and, actually, you just put too much on yourself.

“This time, going in, I just want to enjoy it. I’m going to enjoy the courses, enjoy snowboarding, and enjoy going to the country – it’s not very often you get to go to China.”

Pick goes into the Paralympics as the World Championship silver medallist in the banked slalom SB-LL2 and won the Crystal Globe (the season-long World Cup title) in 2020 but is ultimately driven by the love of his sport.

“So much focus gets put on medals, which are important of course,” added Pick, one of over 1,000 athletes able to train full-time, access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support thanks to vital National Lottery funding.

“But the raw aspect of it is, we do this as athletes because we love what we do. The only way we can keep going with it is to be enjoying ourselves and have a good time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOXrL_0eSVeYgI00

The Winter Paralympics is a four-yearly showcase of para-sport and Pick is excited for snowsports to be seen by a wider audience, with the aim to get more people involved.

“To be able to showcase snowboarding on a worldwide scale, especially being from England, it’s just cool because we can’t walk out into our back garden and there’s a mountain there,” he added.

“I found snowboarding and it wasn’t so much the sport for me but the lifestyle - the people who were involved in snowboarding were just really nice, easy-going, humble people.

“I recommend snowboarding to all of my friends. In fact, I recommend going to the mountains and just being in that lifestyle.

“I don’t care if you’re on a snowboard, if you’re on skis, ice skates, it makes no difference to me; it’s just such a lovely environment to be, it’s just amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPQNr_0eSVeYgI00

Back in his home village of Red Lodge, near Newmarket, the support for Pick has been as strong as ever. For his Paralympic debut in 2018, the snowboarder rented a pub for family and friends to watch him compete and is expecting similar interest this time around.

“I think my dad said 150 people turned up which was really cool and because the time over there in the evening was midday for me in South Korea, I FaceTimed into them and saw everyone which was really cool,” he explained. “The support back home is incredible.

“They’ll all be calling me at the last minute this time, sending me messages saying have a good time, good luck and all that sort of things, which is really nice.”

No-one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes including grassroots and elite sport. Discover the positive impact playing the National Lottery has at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at Winter Paralympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been given the green light to compete as neutrals at the Paralympic Games in Beijing despite the invasion of Ukraine.The International Paralympic Committee met to make a decision on the issue on Wednesday, with the Games officially opening on Friday.“The RPC (Russian Paralympic Committee) and NPC Belarus will participate as neutrals at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,” an IPC statement read.IPC statement on the RPC and NPC Belarus participation at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. https://t.co/Y5yimQ3MN7— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) March 2, 2022“They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.” Read More Ukraine news: Russia says WW3 would be ‘nuclear and destructive’Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
WORLD
9NEWS

Here are the Colorado athletes going to the Winter Paralympics

BEIJING, China — Ten athletes from Colorado will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing in alpine skiing, snowboarding, sled hockey and wheelchair curling. In fact, Colorado has more athletes than any other state on the U.S. team for the Paralympics, which take place...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Pick
The Independent

Winter Paralympics start time, TV channels and how to watch

The 2022 Winter Paralympics will be held in Beijing, China, and follow the Winter Olympics.They will be the 13th edition of the showpiece para-winter-sport event. 78 events will be held across six sports over a nine days of competition but there will be no Russian athletes after they were banned by the IPC, following the outcry from other nations when they were initially permitted to compete under a neutral flag, and opted not to appeal against the ban.FOLLOW OUR PARALYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY LIVE BLOGThis will be the second time that the Chinese capital has hosted a Paralympic Games - the...
WORLD
The Independent

Millie Knight: The skier going for Paralympic gold whose story is told in a new braille book

Millie Knight is a name which will likely come to the fore of British sporting consciousness once again this month, eight years on from the day she became Britain’s youngest Olympic flagbearer at the Sochi Olympics aged only 15, and four years since the still teenage Knight won two silver medals and a bronze in Pyeongchang at the 2018 Winter Games.Now 23, the visually impaired skier has arrived in Beijing with her guide Brett Wild – whom she follows at high speed and communicates via bluetooth earpiece – for the 2022 Paralympics aiming to go one better and win elusive...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Paralympics 2022 LIVE: Opening ceremony takes place without Russian athletes

Latest updates from the Winter Paralympics opening ceremony as the Games begin against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After initially ruling that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be able to compete under a neutral flag on Wednesday, the International Paralympic Committee made a dramatic U-turn on that decision yesterday. The IPC’s president, Andrews Parsons, admitted the situation in the athletes’ village had “become untenable” as several countries threatened to boycott the Games in protest. “What is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Paralympic Games#Pyeongchang#Pyeongchang 2018#National Lottery#The Winter Paralympics
The Independent

Billy Monger: Who is racing driver and Winter Paralympics presenter?

Billy Monger will be part of Channel 4’s presenting team for the Winter Paralympics in Beijing. The 21-year-old professional racing driver is a double-leg amputee, after enduring a critical injury in a crash at Donnington Park in 2017. Monger, who is nicknamed ‘Billy Whizz’, has been a prodigious driver since he first started go-karting aged six and joined the F4 British Championship in 2016. He achieved three podiums in his first season as a 17-year-old before his following season was cut short by the horrific crash. Monger almost died when he collided with the back of Finnish driver Patrik Pasma’s...
MOTORSPORTS
ABC 4

USA Olympic Aerialists bring home gold and bronze medals

In celebration of the 2022 Olympics, we had some pretty cool guests on the show today. Chris Lillis and Megan Nick from the USA Mixed Aerials’ Team joined us live to share their experience competing for their first time in a brand new sport. The two recently returned home...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Country
China
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mazepin set for Haas sack and Verstappen contract fallout

F1’s only Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, has been barred from the British Grand Prix this year and although he has been allowed to remain involved with Haas by the FIA - competing under a neutral flag - he is set to be sacked by his team regardless.In other Russia news, Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”.Big news on Thursday came with reigning champion Max Verstappen signing a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him with the team until...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Short track speed skating world championships postponed to April

The world short track speed skating championships have been postponed three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The International Skating Union and Speed Skating Canada, which hosts worlds in Montreal, moved the competition from March 18-20 to April 8-10. The ISU’s other world championships in...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy