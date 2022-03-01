ELEX 2 How to join the Albs | Faction Guide

Disney+ is about to get less expensive. The flagship streaming service of The Walt Disney Co. is adding a less-expensive ad-supported tier starting later this year, with plans to launch an international option in 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Shares Details for Upcoming Korean Drama OriginalsDisney+ Greenlights 'Nemesis' as First Dutch Drama OriginalWhy Disney Won't Say Much About Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in statement. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO