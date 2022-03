A new study by Washington State University researchers could hold the key to treating respiratory viruses, including RSV and coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19. The research, led by post-doctoral student Kim Chiok, found a relationship between an RSV virus protein and a respiratory cell protein that could explain part of the inflammation that occurs as a result of a respiratory virus entering the lungs and respiratory tract. The research was published last month in the journal mBio.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO