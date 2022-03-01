ELEX 2 Find a Taker for Striker's Notebook Guide

The first signing of the Roman Abramovich Era at Chelsea was a right back. His name was not Paulo Ferreira. It was Glen Johnson, and he would leave just a few years later. Paulo, 25 at the time, was the first signing of the second season, 13th overall, but the first under José Mourinho (whom he followed over from FC Porto) and the football revolution that was to follow. Now, just as these most transformative two decades are ending, for not just the club, but English and world football in general, and we look forward to whatever may be next, we will be doing so without him as well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO