Twitter suspends US Senate candidate for hateful conduct

 2 days ago

A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter 's rules against hateful conduct, even after the social media platform said she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she does.

Twitter suspended Vicky Hartzler ’s personal account on Monday.

Hartzler's tweet, posted in mid-February, said: "Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” and included her TV ad targeting transgender people in sports and particularly University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

A statement from Hartzler's campaign called the suspension “shameful, utterly ridiculous, and a horrible abuse of censorship by big tech giants to stifle free speech.” The campaign said Hartzler will not delete the tweet.

Hartzler is congresswoman representing Missouri's 4th District. She is among several Republicans vying for the 2022 Senate seat. Incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced last year he would not seek a third term.

Jim Bkman
2d ago

That's not hateful speech. I guess the truth hurts people that live in a fantasy world but there's certain things you can't change by with chemicals and surgery like a man's build. What they going to do now, Shrink hands and lung capacity?

ForWard
2d ago

In this case, she expressed an opinion that didn't involve hate. She believes a transgender woman possesses unfair physical advantages over a cis woman. That should be scientifically explored. If proven there is an unfair advantage, then perhaps they should have their own forum of competition.

screwbiden
2d ago

she is absolutely correct women sports should be for women not men pretending to be women all that does is hurt the women in this country

