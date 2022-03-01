ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Gas owner Centrica to exit Russia gas supply contracts

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

British Gas owner Centrica has said it will exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, including Gazprom , following the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after a number of UK energy companies, including BP and Shell , moved to sever their ties to Russia due to the ongoing conflict.

London-listed Centrica said it currently has a medium-term contract with Gazprom Marketing and Trading, the Russian energy giant’s UK entity, through which gas can be sourced from the open market.

The firm highlighted that this supply contract is not affected by current sanctions imposed by the UK government but has still launched talks to quit the deal.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive officer of Centrica, said: “We are shocked by the events unfolding in Ukraine and the needless loss of lives.

“We intend to exit our gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts, principally Gazprom, as a matter of urgency.

“We are working through the details of how best to do this. Additionally we will ensure we are compliant with all relevant sanctions.”

On Monday evening, Shell announced plans to sell its stake in all joint ventures with Russian partner Gazprom, calling Russia’s invasion of the country “senseless” and a threat to European security

It came after BP said it would divest its 25 billion dollar stake in Rosneft , where it owned a 20% shareholding and held two board seats.

Related
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin pledges uninterrupted gas supplies as sanctions loom

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia will continue uninterrupted natural gas supplies to world markets, President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday, after Germany halted a key gas pipeline's certification over Moscow's troop deployment to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. On Monday Putin recognised Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China says it is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after saying it 'deeply regretted' the war in sign that Beijing's support for Putin is wavering

China has seemingly offered to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid its strongest comments yet over the conflict. A statement from Beijing yesterday said: 'Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire.'. Chinese authorities added they...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

