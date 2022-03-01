Elex 2 The Weapon of An Artist Mission Guide

If you're looking to gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores in Fortnite, then those are good places to visit as they all have at least some metallic items to harvest for materials. Of course, you haven't just picked those locations on a whim, as one of the Fortnite quests is sending you to them in order to gather 100 metal in total. This is a thankfully low target to hit in Fortnite, so you won't have to smash your way through a mountain of metal with your harvesting tool to get there, but if you're not sure where to head for it then we've got the Fortnite Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores locations to get you started.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO