MCU shows including Daredevil and The Punisher are heading to Disney Plus

A number of Marvel’s live-action TV shows, including Daredevil and The Punisher , are confirmed to be heading to Disney Plus following their departure from Netflix.

The series will join the other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney’s streaming service on 16 March.

Netflix removed the shows on 28 February, when the rights reverted back to Disney.

It will be the first time all of the MCU shows – Daredevil , Jessica Jones , Luke Cage , Iron Fist , The Defenders , The Punisher , and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – will be available to watch in the same place, alongside the rest of the MCU films and Disney Plus series.

Netflix had originally bought the licence to make the shows but the streaming giant cancelled all of its Marvel series in 2018.

Since the axing of the shows and the launch of Disney Plus, fans have been anticipating the characters becoming more directly involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first instance of such was Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role of Kingpin in the Hawkeye TV series. Daredevil’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home followed shortly after.

Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, has expressed interest in reprising the role in future MCU projects.