A new update is now live in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.2.0. While most of the game's updates so far have focused on bug fixes, this one adds some welcome new multiplayer options! Namely, players can now check out a new Colosseum feature, which allows players to battle using custom rulesets. Players will now have the option of setting level requirements, the number of Pokemon used, and more. Union Rooms have also received new functions, and Pokemon obtained through illicit means have been banned from battles and trades.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO