Why Are There so Many Craft Olive Oil Brands?

Brightland has garnered somewhat of a cult following over the past few years. We've gushed over the brand time and time again, and steadily stocked our pantries with their deliciously unique kitchen staples. Whether it be infused olive oils, unique spice blends, or raw, unlfiltered honey, we're quick to add just about anything this editor-favorite brand releases to our carts ASAP. So, when we heard they were partaking in yet another collab (we still can't get over Brightland x Oishii), we had to share the news. Today only, Brightland is teaming up with Los Angeles-based chocolatier Compartes to offer a free California Berries Chocolate Bar with any Brightland purchase over $100.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO