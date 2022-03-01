Songs of Conquest Brings Old-School Might and Magic Vibes to a New Age

The Pokemon Company and Game Freak truly surprised us all with the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The February Pokemon Presents showcase gave us all manner of updates on current releases, including new Daybreak content for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But of course, the best was saved for the last. A reveal trailer closed out the show with our very first look at Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The upcoming adventures will take us into the next generation in what looks set to be a real evolution of the much-loved series. With sunny skies, towns, big open areas, and critters physically roaming out in the wilds, there are plenty of reasons to get excited.
