Where to Find the Best Tacos in San Diego?

If you are craving some scrumptious, crunchy tacos in San Diego, Pacific Beach is the place to be. With hundreds of restaurants, taco bars, and eateries in the area, Pacific Beach offers some of the best tacos in town. Read on to take a look at our top picks.

1. Taco Surf

Address: 4657 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109



Taco Surf Pacific Beach is well-known for its authentic Mexican cuisine and vast surfboard collection. When you enter, you can see and smell the delectable food being prepared. The carne asada is one of Taco Surf's biggest sellers. They utilize top sirloin and prepare each one individually. After cooking, the meat is never let to rest. San Diego Magazine named Taco Surf's taco the "Best rolled tacos."

You will have plenty of options to choose from as the menu includes rolled tacos with beef, chicken, and potato. The guacamole is prepared entirely with Haas Avocados and has no fillers. The most popular days to visit this Taco Place are Taco Tuesday and Taco Thursday. However, Monday through Friday, the restaurant provides promotions, so it's always worth a visit. Read more about Taco Surf and check out the menu here .

2. Oscar's Seafood

Address: 746 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA 92109



Serving at three locations in San Diego, Oscar's seafood is the go-to place to satiate your taco and seafood craving. While all tacos and tortas options are mouth-watering, our favorites from the menu include Battered Fish or Shrimp Tacos, Smoked Fish Tacos, and Torta De Oscar.

Also, don't forget to try the Grilled Octopus Taco when you are at it. The restaurant also offers a variety of specialty tacos. You can also enjoy your favorite tacos regardless of where you may be by ordering online. Learn more about Oscar's Seafood and check out the menu here .

3. The Fish Shop

Address: 1775 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109



The Fish Shop first sailed into the Pacific Beach neighborhood in 2012. Since then, the restaurant has been known for serving the freshest seafood and tacos, complemented by excellent service in a family- and dog-friendly environment. All of the seasonings and sauces are made in-house, and fries and onion rings are chopped fresh every day.

The soups and salads, on the other hand, are all created from scratch, presenting unique tastes that you are unlikely to find anywhere else. When you visit the restaurant, don't forget to try their famous Slipper Lobster Tacos. It is easily one of the best tacos in Pacific Beach with a unique flavor.

There are almost 2,000 possible combinations of fish, flavors, styles, and sides to choose from at the Fish Shop. Learn more about The Fish Shop and check out the menu here .

4. World Famous

Address: 711 Pacific Beach Drive San Diego, CA 92109



World Famous is a renowned beachfront restaurant servicing Pacific Beach and its guests since 1970. This is where we go to enjoy the classic southern California cuisine with an emphasis on fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables, and beautiful hand-carved steaks.

World Famous dishes, particularly tacos, exemplify the restaurant’s global approach to good dining. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brunch are all available. It also provides breathtaking ocean views and genuine hospitality. Learn more about World Famous and check out the menu here .

5. The Local Pacific Beach

Address: 809 Thomas Ave, San Diego, CA, 92109



The Local PB began with the founding of The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole in downtown San Diego over 15 years ago. The menu incorporates regional classics and seaside influences, resulting in a delectable array of flavors that we all love.

In addition to the amazing tacos, the restaurant is also famous for its hand-pressed juices and craft beer selection. To enhance the experience, The Local Pacific Beach boasts the greatest beach party and a vibrant weekend brunch crowd. Learn more about The Local PB and check out the menu here .

These are our top choices for the most delicious tacos in San Diego. So, if you are in the neighborhood, don't forget to reserve your seat. Happy Tacos!

