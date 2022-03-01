ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

PREP ROUNDUP: Bucks blast Tornadoes, 22-0

By Dustin Kent, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 5 days ago
PANAMA CITY — Bozeman added a third straight lopsided victory to start the season on Monday night, overwhelming Bay High 22-0 in three innings to improve to 3-0.

For the year, the Bucks have now outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 68-0. On Monday, Brandon Hoang, Jeremy Todd, and Brody Langlotz all had two hits, with Hoang hitting two doubles and driving in two runs.

Langlotz also had two RBI, as did Noa McClelland and Brooks Skipper, who scored three runs as well. Byron McLain and Zacc Miller each had a hit and an RBI.

Hoang got the win on the mound, going all three innings and striking out six batters while allowing no hits and one walk.

Walton 11, Rutherford 6

SPRINGFIELD — Mark Miller went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Rams (1-2), with Joshua Aguon adding a hit, two runs, and an RBI. Preston Holland was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs.

Garrison Head led the Braves (2-1), going 2 for 4 with a run and two RBI while also starting and getting the win on the mound, going four innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Softball

Mosley 12, Chipley 1

CHIPLEY — Gracie Lewis went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, three walks, four runs, and three RBI to lead the Dolphins (2-2) to the victory.

She also pitched three scoreless innings in the circle while allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts, thought it was Aubree Flanagan who got the win voer going four innings and striking out eight while giving up one unearned run on one hit and no walks.

Flanagan added two hits and a run at the plate, while Emily Pitts going 1 for 3 with two walks, a run, and two RBI. Amiah Menchaca had a hit, a run, and a walk.

Amara Stewart-Chambers had a hit and an RBI for the Tigers (1-2). Kelcy Cooper took the loss in the circle, giving up 12 runs – nine earned – on eight hits and 11 walks with nine strikeouts.

Bethlehem 16, Bay High 6

BONIFAY — Hayden Pitts went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, three runs, and three RBI to lead the Wildcats (1-0), with Kelsey Paul adding three hits and two RBI, and Zoie Ellenburg three hits, two runs, and an RBI.

Raina Pitts and Chloe Kyser each had two hits and three RBI. Pitts also struck out 10 batters in six innings to get the victory in the circle.

Kaycee McClelland led the Tornadoes (0-2) by going 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, and three RBI. Kassidee Davidson also had a solo home run for Bay.

Freeport 11, Bozeman 0

SAND HILLS — Alexis Newsome and Shelby Cosson each had three hits to lead the Bulldogs (3-0). Sydni Free pitched six innings and allowed two hits while striking out five to get the win.

Whitney Rogers, Karlee McLain, and Taylor Collins had the only three hits for the Bucks (0-2).

Panama City News Herald

